The jokes have practically written themselves when it comes to the embarrassment of riches Andy Robinson has on his coaching staff at St. Frederick, especially when you have a 49-year vet like Billy Bell leading the strength and conditioning workouts.
However, it would take something like COVID-19 to somewhat sideline the decades upon decades of coaching experience that Bell has.
“This is different for a lot of people, including him who has never dealt with a situation like this before,” Robinson said. “It’s new to everybody so nobody has all the answers. Obviously being an older guy and being the heart and soul of the weight room and defense, he and all the other coaches talk about not having all the time (to prepare) that we normally do. We just keep making sure these kids are aware of the rules and restrictions we do have. We have to follow our procedures and protocols every day.”
Navigating the restrictions and protocols have forced head coaches to plan the most minute details. Robinson had many conversations with coaches around the area like Ouachita Christian’s Steven Fitzhugh, Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh, Alexandria’s Thomas Bachmann and Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory about structuring workout groups.
“A lot of the details have been about cleaning supplies,” Robinson said. “I was talking to somebody the other day about getting foggers for the weight room and asking kids to bring their own water for workouts. Every school does this, but everybody is just coming together to have these conversations to get the best plan together. Hopefully we can adjust those plans as we go.”
When it comes to getting on the field and developing the next wave of Warriors, there is much work to be done. Only four starters return offensively, while five returning starters emerge on defense. One of those will not be Denterrius McHenry, who was a force on the defensive line, but Robinson is excited about the senior season of Beau Bennett as a pass rusher.
“I think Beau is one of the top five players in Northeast Louisiana heading into this season,” Robinson said. “He’s 6’2”, 230 pounds, but he obviously plays at a small school, so it’s important we get some (college coaches’) eyes on him. We’ve lost a lot of big linemen over the years, like Denterrius, but we’re fortunate we got a lot of our younger guys some playing time.”
Decisions are still being made about whether or not ULM will host the Bayou Jamb again this August. Robinson said if the event moves forward, he would love to take part in it. If it doesn’t for any reason, though, he’s confident he could work something out with Jonesboro-Hodge, who the Warriors played against in last year’s event.
“It’s a great event to have, especially early on in an environment like that, so we haven’t really explored any alternative,” Robinson said. “I’m sure I could call up Coach (Terrence) Blakenship to stay together and kind of get together early on if we needed to. I have a great relationship with him.”
Until then, Robinson will continue to lean on the expertise around him as a unique football season draws near.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.