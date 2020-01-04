When it comes to the Don Redden Memorial Tournament, it’s anything but Casey Jones’ first rodeo. After coaching Ouachita for several years, Jones knows the feeling of winning the tournament inside the Madhouse at Ouachita Parish High School.
However, Wossman’s 70-60 victory against Ouachita Saturday night marked the first time Jones has won the tournament as the head coach of the Wildcats. And the feeling was pretty much how he remembered it.
“It means a lot, especially since it’s the last tournament before you head into district,” Jones said. “A lot of these teams you see in this tournament you’ll see in the Top 28. Winning is winning, no matter what color you have on. It feels the same to me. I’m more excited for the kids. Wossman hasn’t won it since 2006.”
Off the jump, Wossman was aggressive and attacking the paint. Don Redden Tournament MVP Nick Traylor and Brandon Dennis scored on back-to-back possessions in the paint.
Meanwhile, Ouachita struggled to do the same. Wossman kept Ouachita’s guards from penetrating early, forcing the Lions to rely on most of their offensive points on base line jumpers. Ouachita’s Jamal Davis, who led the Lions with 17 points in the semifinals, was limited to just seven points in the contest.
“That was our focus,” Jones said. “You have to cut the head off the snake. To me Jamal makes them go. Quez scores a lot of points, but Jamal sets up a lot of those points. We really wanted to focus on Jamal, and that’s why I brought in Terrikiris Smith, who’s a bigger guy, to guard him.”
After Nick Lavender’s second offensive put-back in the first quarter, the Wildcats took a commanding 16-8 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointer by Terrikiris Smith and Jay Jones allowed the Wildcats to go into the second quarter with a 24-12 lead.
The crowd was loud and active throughout the night, and the players felt it.
“Atmosphere was crazy,” Wossman guard Devonte Austin said. “You couldn’t even hear plays being called on the court.”
Wossman’s 13-0 run had Ouachita searching for answers on both ends. Following Smith‘s third 3-pointer, the Wildcats led 32-14.
Ouachita rallied. Matt Hayman’s triple capped a 7-0 run that reduced the Wildcats lead to seven. However, Wossman’s Austin broke up the run with a trey of his own. The Wildcats rode a 7-0 run into the half, leading 39-21.
“Tonight in the first half we played really well,” Jones said. “Hopefully we can continue this and build on it.”
Wossman hit a lull in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored just six points over six third-quarter minutes. Ouachita’s James Ross nailed a triple and brought the crowd to its feet. Ouachita trailed 43-29 with four minutes to play in third. Wossman immediately attacked inside with Austin penetrating. Austin converted two free throws, but still, Wossman was looking for answers offensively in the quarter.
Ouachita couldn’t take advantage.
After Ouachita reduced the gap, Traylor took the inbound and planted his foot in the ground before driving and making a highly contested shot at the rim. The rim was kind, and Traylor’s field goal put the Wildcats up 49-32.
“We had a lot of big moments throughout the game,” Traylor said. “I consider the big moments to be stops, and I don’t think there are any big moments on offense unless I’m getting rebounds. If it’s a close game, and it’s crunch time, I do want the ball in my hand.”
Ouachita didn’t go away.
A Hayman 3-pointer with less than three minutes left made it 64-52. And Davis drained another two minutes later to reduce Wossman’s lead to nine. Wossman’s missed free throws — five straight — allowed Ouachita to hang around.
After missing three straight, Jones stepped to the line and knocked down three in a row. Those makes came after a little pep talk from coach/dad.
“I told him I was going to change his last name if he missed those free throws because Jones don’t miss free throws,” Jones said smiling.
Wossman will return to the court Friday with a road contest against Bossier.
