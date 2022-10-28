The dynamic has changed for (6-2) St. Frederick.
Heading into a late district contest against Oak Grove last season, Warrior coaches crunched the numbers and stared at power rankings every single day to figure out if a potential 7-2 football team would squeeze into a 16-team Division IV bracket. Ah yes, those were stressful days for head coach Andy Robinson and company.
Thankfully, those days are gone. Now Select Division IV’s bracket features 24 teams with the top eight teams claiming a bye. So even with two losses on the season, the Warriors aren’t sweating a playoff berth. Instead, St. Frederick is eyeing a potential bye in the first round with a win against Cedar Creek, as the Warriors are currently No. 8 in GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial rankings.
“With a win, we should stay in the top eight and get a bye, and if we lose, I don’t think we would fall further than a host seed,” Robinson said. “Obviously we’re just focused on controlling the outcome of the next game and seeing how the bracket shakes out when it comes out. But there is some level of comfort with a 24-team bracket. I don’t know how many times we went back and clicked on GeauxPreps to see how things are moving last year, and then you have to explain to kids that those games early on matter. A 24-team bracket allowed us to play some tough games early and gave us some flexibility.”
St. Frederick will be playing for a first-round bye when it hosts Cedar Creek Thursday, but the playoff picture isn’t the only thing that looks different for these Warriors lately.
The players on the chessboard have changed a bit too, and River Oaks can attest to that after St. Frederick’s 54-6 victory Thursday night.
After giving up a score on a 14-play, 69-yard drive that saw Jack Skipper score the Mustangs lone touchdown of the ballgame, St. Frederick carried a 14-6 lead into the second quarter. But then freshman playmaker Montrell Conner Jr. broke loose on a 70-yard reverse that gave St. Frederick a 21-6 lead and sparked a 40-point unanswered run for the Warriors. Conner became eligible in Week 8 after transferring over to the Warriors.
The Warriors out-gained River Oaks, 399-135, in total yardage on the game. Micah Bell was three-for-four for 85 yards and two scores, one of which was a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Miller. Michael Thompson led the team with 117 yards and two scores on five carries, and Conner finished with 88 rushing yards on three carries in the victory.
Skipper led River Oaks with 63 yards and a score on 18 carries.
River Oaks is clinging to the No. 24 seed in Select Division IV following the loss.
Despite the win, Robinson is still looking for his team's best performance of the season.
"The Jena win was a big one for us earlier this year, but we just haven't put it all together for four quarters this year," Robinson said. "We've played well in spurts, and this is going to be like a playoff game going into Week 10. Lot of power points are on the line in this one. Good news is whoever loses, the season isn’t over. Learning experience for both teams. Hopefully the game will live up to the billing."
The (6-3) Cougars defeated Lincoln Prep, 55-0, on Thursday and are No. 17 in the latest unofficial power rankings. Caden "Peanut" Middleton tossed his 41st career touchdown pass in the victory, which broke the Cedar Creek passing touchdowns record in a career.
"He's got more records than Motown," Robinson said. "He's got the career record and single-season record. That speaks for itself."
The Warriors will host the Cougars Thursday at 7 p.m.
