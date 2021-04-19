For the first time in nearly a decade, the Ouachita Lions will have a new head coach calling the shots.
After spending eight seasons as the Lions head football coach, Jeff Fitzgerald announced his resignation in a team meeting with his players Monday morning. Fitzgerald will become the new area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
"It's one of those deals where God was calling me out of the boat," Fitzgerald said. "He's calling me into something else and I'm fired up about it. There are no coincidences. I was literally studying Jesus walking on water (last) Monday, and that's when I knew God was calling me to step into the water."
Fitzgerald said he had a meeting with First Baptist Swartz pastor Aaron Dickinson on Tuesday about changes that were going on in the FCA. Dickinson serves as the FCA director at ULM, and during that conversation, Fitzgerald felt compelled to share what was on his heart.
"God was just setting the pieces," Fitzgerald said. "I felt God telling me to talk to Aaron and let him know I was interested. God had worked on me for about a year, making me realize there is a whole bigger game out there that's more important and that's wins and losses of souls. As I was talking to (Dickerson), I just felt God telling me to have that talk with him. That was Tuesday, then God provided a way financially to make it happen. I talked with Mr. (Larry) Long over the weekend about it and talked with the team today."
Ouachita Parish Schools Personnel Director Todd Guice said he would meet with principal Larry Long later Monday and go over a game plan for the next few days.
“Of course, it’s catching us at a time where Mr. Long is retiring and we’ll be making the transition to a new principal. Plus there’s spring training,” Guice said. “We’ll come up with a timeline, but I do think it would be fair for the new principal to have a say in the new head coach and athletic director at Ouachita.”
In the last eight seasons, the Lions have made it out of the first round of the playoffs just three times. From 2016 to 2018, the Lions made a second-round appearance before suffering first-round losses in 2019 and 2020. The Lions were eliminated by No. 5 Destrehan, 35-14, in 2020 to finish the season with a 1-5 overall record. Ouachita suffered multiple game cancellations due to COVID-19.
Fitzgerald was 45-40 overall with the Lions and 3-8 in the postseason with the Lions.
Fitzgerald's previous coaching stints featured a run with the ASH Trojans after spending five years as the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Though Fitzgerald didn't fully close the book on coaching in his future, he did say the ultimate goal for him was never wins and losses on the field.
"It would sound foolish to admit there's more to wins and losses on a scoreboard, and while that's extremely important to young men and the community, that's not why I was there," Fitzgerald said. "I was there to teach them what it means to be a young man. When the pandemic hit, people lost their minds when sports were taken away because they put their hope in things of the world. Look, we have to put our hope in Jesus and that will never fail."
