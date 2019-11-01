When Steven Fitzhugh was hired as an assistant coach at Ouachita Christian in the summer of 1994, the plan was to stay a few years and move on. Twenty-six years later, the only move the native Texan has made came in 1998 when he was promoted to head coach.
Lately, Fitzhugh has been spending almost as much time at midfield as he has on the sidelines.
Back in September, the school named its new turf field in Fitzhugh’s honor. Two weeks ago, Fitzhugh and wife Janna escorted their daughter, Ellie, who was a freshman maid, during the halftime homecoming ceremony.
Fitzhugh and his family were called to midfield for yet another ceremony Thursday night following the Eagles’ 41-0 victory over St. Frederick. This time, the cause of celebration was Fitzhugh’s 200th career coaching victory.
Now in his 22nd season as the Eagles’ head coach, Fitzhugh has compiled a 200-74 record with state championships in 2000, 2011, 2012 and 2014. He was also an assistant to Micah Harper on the school’s 1997 state championship squad.
While winning keeps coaches employed, Fitzhugh has never gotten caught up in the numbers. In fact, he didn’t realize he was approaching the milestone until someone mentioned it to him before the game.
“I don’t keep up with it,” Fitzhugh said. “(The postgame ceremony) was very humbling.”
Like Harper, the Fitzhugh name has become synonymous with OCS athletics. Fitzhugh has coached his two oldest sons — Grant is now a sophomore defensive back at Harding University and Will is a senior for the Eagles. In addition to Ellie, 12-year-old Maddox attends OCS.
“OCS is a great place,” Fitzhugh said. “The kids, the parents, the coaches, and the administration — I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Nor could he ask for a more understanding wife.
“Probably the most past person of all has been my wife,” Fitzhugh said. “Janna has to put up with my weekly mood swings. She has been supportive and encouraging all the way through.”
Starting with the players and a stable coaching staff, Fitzhugh is quick to share credit for the Eagles’ success.
“I am fortunate to work with a group of Christian men, who have been together for a lot of years,” Fitzhugh said. “If I’m not mistaken, coach Harper will have been here for 40 years in January. Coach Harper is on the headset for us every Friday night. Coach (Tim) Mosher played on the first state championship team in 1985. He and coach Harper are the only ones to be a part of all six state championship teams.
“I coached Drew (Vidrine) and Robby (Devinney) when they were in high school. Drew’s been back for 15 years now.
“Coach (Randall) Bentley, coach (Kevin) Washam and coach (John Parker) have been here for over a dozen years.”
LaBrian Wells and Cleo Head are the “newcomers" to the staff.
“Coach Wells was a senior when Grant was a sophomore. He’s been here for seven years. Coach Head was our most recent hire, and he’s been here for six years,” Fitzhugh said. “I’ve been blessed with good assistants. We have fun being together and coaching together.”
Longtime assistant Daniel Bristo was a fixture on the staff for years, and built a highly-successful track and field program at OCS.
“Coach Bristo was here for over 20 years,” said Fitzhugh, who spent years as the junior high track coach before succeeding Bristo.
Former assistant Sonny Vidrine remains involved in OCS football as a sideline reporter for the radio broadcast crew.
“Sonny told me after the game that he was here for my first win and the one tonight,” Fitzhugh said. “That’s a lot of football.”
As for the current season, the Eagles improved to 8-1 with Thursday night’s win over St. Frederick.
“This was one we have had circled on our calendar for a year because they finished stronger than we did last year,” Fitzhugh said, referring to last year’s 24-21 loss to the Warriors. “That game was one of the reasons we came up with our ‘Finish Strong’ theme for this year. Our guys have really bought into that this year.”
Winners of seven straight, the Eagles appear to be hitting their stride.
“Honestly, these guys have gotten better each and every week,” Fitzhugh said. “They enjoy playing the game and they are very coachable.”
When Fitzhugh originally moved to Monroe shortly after graduating from Harding, the plan was to eventually work his way back home to the Dallas area.
“When coach Harper hired me, he asked if I wanted to be a head coach,” Fitzhugh said. “I told him I did in four or five years. At the time, I was interested in going back to my alma mater, Dallas Christian.”
Fitzhugh was indeed head coach four years later — at OCS.
“Coach Harper called me and coach Mosher into his office before the 1997 season. He told us that it would be his last year, and that he was going to hand the reigns over to me,” Fitzhugh said. “Obviously, I tried to soak up all I could that year.”
Looking back, Fitzhugh couldn’t see himself coaching anywhere else.
“It’s been a blessing to be at OCS for so many years. It’s a great place to raise your kids,” Fitzhugh said. “The Lord has blessed me beyond my dreams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.