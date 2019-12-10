Twenty-one football players from Ouachita Parish schools have been selected to play in the I-20 Bowl all-star game. Ruston High School will host the fourth annual game, which pits area seniors from northeast Louisiana against seniors from the Shreveport area.
The East holds a 2-1 edge in the series, including a 35-21 victory last year.
All-star activities for the East will begin with the team’s first practice at Neville on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the team will visit the Veterans Home on Highway 165 in Monroe prior to practicing at Ouachita Christian at 2:30 p.m. Thursday’s (Dec. 19) schedule includes two practice sessions at Wossman at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Between workouts, the East will conduct a camp for elementary students at 11:30 a.m. Shifting to West Monroe on Friday, Dec. 20, the team will go through its walk-through, followed by a 5 p.m. banquet at the fieldhouse.
All-stars from Ouachita Parish include:
West Monroe — fullback/halfback Cayden Pierce, linebacker Jordan Tanner and center/offensive lineman Shawn McDonald.
Ouachita — linebacker Carl Glass and tight end Kameron Williams.
Neville — running back Max Hunter, cornerback Charles Straughter Jr., linebacker DeWorange Brown and defensive tackle Tikey Reese.
Sterlington — quarterback Hayes Crockett, running back Dallas Reagor and offensive lineman Brock Risinger.
Carroll — cornerback Cedric Woods.
Wossman — defensive end Jacoby Collins, athlete Dezmeon Watson and offensive tackle Graceson Jackson Smith.
Ouachita Christian — athlete Will Fitzhugh and linebacker Grant Mashaw.
St. Frederick — defensive lineman Denterrius McHenry, linebacker Gordon Bennett and kicker/punter Will Ellender.
Ruston — wide receiver Marcus Harris, wide receiver Cam Crowe, quarterback Jaden Procell, center/offensive lineman Ray Kelly and defensive tackle Ja’Raylon Burks.
Bastrop — cornerback Jakari Covington and linebacker Germany Powell.
Union Parish — defensive end Jason Hausley, cornerback Devontae Dismuke and offensive lineman Dalton Hogue Jr.
Oak Grove — defensive back Otis Moore, offensive lineman Bert Hale and defensive lineman Kenean Caldwell.
Arcadia — wide receiver JaCorein Richardson.
Delhi — wide receiver Maquil Hicks.
Head coach for the East is Steven Fitzhugh of Ouachita Christian. Staff members are Benjy Lewis of Neville, defensive coordinator; Marcus Yanez of Richwood, linebackers/special teams coordinator; Alex “Tank” Washington of Carroll, defensive linemen; Dean Smith of Wossman, defensive backs; Andy Robinson of St. Frederick, offensive coordinator; John Barron of West Monroe, offensive linemen; Landry Carter of Madison Parish, running backs; Earl Griffen of Ruston, wide receivers; and Jerrod Baugh of Ruston, site host.
Javon Carter of Neville is the team manager.
