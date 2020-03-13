Madelyn Fletcher crushed a two-run, walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth as tournament host Ouachita nudged past Forest 9-8 Friday night at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
For the remaining teams in the tournament, the breezy Friday night presented an opportunity to escape harsh reality for a few hours. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all spring sports seasons are in danger of being cut short.
In Friday’s nightcap, Fletcher’s shot — a no-doubter over the center field fence — came with one out and Alivia Buckhalter at second under the international tiebreaker rule.
“Madelyn came in and did exactly what we needed her to do, which is what you want from a senior,” said Ouachita coach Samantha Hamby, whose team battled back from a 5-2 deficit to notch its 11th consecutive win.
Ouachita (12-2) went up 2-0 with single markers in its first two at bats.
Abbi Allen launched a towering triple off the left field fence with one out in the first and scored on Fletcher’s RBI single to right. Macy Taylor slugged the first of the Lady Lions’ four home runs with two away in the second to make it 2-0.
Forest (7-2) tied the game with two in the third on a two-out, two-run single by Caroline Kelly and went up 5-2 with three more in the fourth. Brooke Ross doubled home the go-ahead run and Olivia White added a two-run single.
Ouachita tied the game with two in the fourth and one in the fifth before reclaiming the lead with two in the sixth.
Alli Deiter doubled to right-center with one out in the fourth ahead of Alyssa Norris’ two-run bomb over the left field fence.
Allen led off the fifth with a solo shot to left-center to square the game at 5-5.
Norris started the Ouachita sixth with a base hit through the crease between third and short, and moved into scoring position on an infield hit by Makayla Nettles. One out later, Allen chased both runners across with a line drive double to left-center to put the Lady Lions back in front, 7-5.
Forest leveled at 7-7 with two in the seventh on a double by Olivia White, a walk to Kenlee Smith and Kelly’s two-run double just inside the right field line.
On to extra innings, neither team scored in the eighth before the Lady Bulldogs went up 9-8 in the ninth.
Brooke Ross was awarded second base to open the visitors half of the ninth, and Katy Rios walked. Shortstop Fletcher then made an over-the-shoulder catch in shallow left field for the first out. A free pass to Smith loaded the bases before the lefty-swinging Kelly plated with go-ahead run on a ground out to first base.
Fletcher came up huge again in the bottom of the ninth.
Bre Futch struck out five and walked four in five innings of two-hit relief for the win in relief of Deiter.
“We were about to run out of pitching,” Hamby said. “Alli just missed a couple of games (due to illness), and Bre came in and did a good job.”
Seven of Ouachita’s 11 hits went for extra bases. Allen (3-for-5) finished a single away from the cycle and three RBIs. Fletcher and Norris homered and singled, Deiter doubled and singled, Taylor connected for the circuit, and Nettles singled.
Kelly swung the potent bat for Forest with a double, a single and five RBIs. Rounding out the 10-hit production were Ross and White with a double and a single apiece, Ross with two singles, and Abbi Ramage and Sierra Helmer with base hits.
Ross went the distance in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, amassing 13 punchouts against two walks.
Class B Forest is now 2-2 against 5A competition, with both losses by one run.
Notes: For Hamby, Ouachita’s first-year head coach, it was truly Friday the 13th. Five teams were instructed by their administrations to withdraw from the tournament at the last minute, leaving Hamby scrambling to redraw the pairings. In the meantime, West Monroe and Caldwell requested and received permission to enter the tournament on Saturday. Both teams were scheduled to play in tournaments that were canceled on Friday. Upon the conclusion of Friday night’s game, Hamby put together a revised schedule for Saturday. As of late Friday night, the tournament was still on for Saturday.
Saturday’s Schedule
At Sterlington Sports Complex
(Subject to change)
9 a.m. — North DeSoto vs. Caldwell (Field 6)
9 a.m. — West Ouachita vs. Cedar Creek (Field 7)
9 a.m. — Mangham vs. Oak Grove (Field 9)
9 a.m. — West Monroe vs. Bentonville (Field 10)
11 a.m. — Florien vs. Jena (Field 6)
11 a.m. — West Ouachita vs. LaSalle (Field 7)
11 a.m. — Ouachita vs. Cedar Creek (Field 8)
11 a.m. — Sterlington vs. University Academy of Cenla (Field 9)
11 a.m. — Mangham vs. Ouachita Christian (Field 10)
1 p.m. — D’Arbonne Woods vs. Caldwell (Field 6)
1 p.m. — LaSalle vs. University Academy of Cenla (Field 7)
1 p.m. — Ouachita vs. Jena (Field 8)
1 p.m. — Airline vs. Forest (Field 9)
1 p.m. — Bentonville vs. Calvary Baptist (Field 10)
3 p.m. — D’Arbonne Woods vs. North DeSoto (Field 6)
3 p.m. — Forest vs. Sterlington (Field 7)
3 p.m. — Florien vs. Ouachita Christian (Field 8)
3 p.m. — Airline vs. West Monroe (Field 9)
3 p.m. — Calvary Baptist vs. Oak Grove (Field 10)
