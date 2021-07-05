Former West Ouachita stars Peyton Parker and Caleb Rutledge found themselves staring at one another in their dorm at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, pondering their next move.
Every offer Parker had, Rutledge also had. So what's next?
“Toward the end of the season, we were just chilling in the dorm like, ‘Dude, where are you going to go?’ ‘I don’t know. Where are you going to go?’” Rutledge said.
One commonality between Rutledge and Parker for the last six years has been donning the same colors for a baseball uniform.
As the years pass through high school and college, that much has remained the same. In 2021 don’t expect any changes. As the former West Ouachita Chiefs turned Co-Lin Wolves will now sport the color purple together over at Stephen F. Austin.
“It’s pretty cool because I obviously know him well. We lived together for the last two years,” Parker said.
Stephen F. Austin was the first D1 school to reach out before the season started. Parker started talking to the school early on and later Rutledge got offered.
Stephen F. Austin told Parker that they liked he could throw all three pitches for strikes and go deep in games. Parker proved that after a rough start against Meridian, where he gave up eight runs early on into the season.
“That was tough, but as the year went on I ended up throwing five complete games,” Parker said. “I feel like I grew the most as a pitcher.”
Parker ultimately chose to play at Co-Lin because it was the only school to offer him both ways out of high school. LSU Eunice offered Parker to play a position in the field, while Bossier Parish Community College offered him as a pitcher. At Co-Lin this past season, Parker threw 58.1 innings and struck out 60 with only 10 walks. He trimmed his ERA down to 5.09 after the rough start, all while hitting .261 with seven homers for the Wolves.
Rutledge specializes on the mound and struck out 63 batters with 35 walks in 2021. The former West Ouachita pitcher said he went from throwing two pitches out of high school to commanding four.
“I came out of high school throwing a fastball and curveball,” Rutledge said. “I had a changeup, but I never really threw it. Then I came here, and if you can throw a changeup in the (Mississippi JUCO league), you’ll be a dominant pitcher. I figured it out pretty well and then started throwing a slider.”
Rutledge said he also grew in terms of maturity, knowing what to do and when to do it on the mound.
Parker and Rutledge grew to embrace the grind of junior college baseball, as it commanded a similar busy schedule without the glory of most major college programs.
“No one sees all the work you put in,” Parker said. “There aren’t very many people who come to the games either. Maybe 100. There were less than at high school games.”
But now the hard work has paid off.
The Wolves went 19-24 overall this past season, but that won’t be the final year Rutledge and Parker suit up together. As they embrace the new challenges at Stephen F. Austin, the familiar teammates can take solace in knowing they won’t have to do it alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.