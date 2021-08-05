Six-hour drives to Oklahoma followed by the two-plus hour treks to Mississippi are now in the rearview mirror for the Wilson family following Crew Wilson's commitment to Louisiana Tech as a pitcher Thursday afternoon.
Some might call this an unpredictable path consider the former Ouachita Christian shortstop signed with Murray State College out of high school before spending a season with Panola in Carthage, Miss. Over that time, Wilson transformed himself into a sidearm pitcher that throws 90 m.p.h. on average.
“I was just a position player at Murray State, but Panola wanted me to do both at first,” Wilson said. “They liked my sidearm and the velocity that I have, so they told me to work more with pitching. Then in the spring time, I did strictly pitching for the first time.”
When the summer started, Wilson was planning on heading back to Panola to continue working on his velocity. His father suggested attending the Louisiana Tech baseball showcase before he left, though. Wilson decided to attend, and the return back to Northeast Louisiana unfolded before the 2019 graduate’s eyes.
OCS head coach John Parker wasn’t shocked to learn of Wilson’s transformation into a pitcher. Though shortstop was Wilson’s dominant position in high school, he did throw 14 innings his senior year, striking out 24 batters and boasting a 2.50 ERA.
“He always had a live arm,” Parker said. “We even told him that if a college coach sees that live arm they might try to make him a pitcher.”
The side-arm motion came into play because Wilson used that motion often times at shortstop. He would try it in the bullpen from time to time, but never did it in a game at OCS. He truly tried it for the first time right before he went to Panola, and as Wilson said, it just kind of stuck.
Wilson picked up his arm slot and dropped his delivery just enough for a 3/4 sidearm release. That’s given him a lot of run on his fastball, and it obviously made Louisiana Tech coaches pay attention.
Now that he’s going to be a Bulldog, Wilson can’t help but reflect on the opportunity he’s been given. Louisiana Tech baseball is coming off of hosting a regional this past season, and Wilson gets to go from spectator to hopeful active participant.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Wilson said. “I actually over there at the N.C. State game. I said, ‘It would be so cool to get to play here.’ Now I actually get to.”
