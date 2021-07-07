Jake Hammond will soon have a chance to leave his mark with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette baseball team, and if it’s anything similar to Hammond’s run with LSU Eunice, it’ll be a story worth telling some day.
Hammond, who thrived on the mound at Ouachita in high school, earned the trust of LSU Eunice’s coaching staff, which was later called upon with a national championship on line.
You could say Hammond’s big moment in the championship affair all started when he noticed what Arkansas pitcher Kevin Koops was doing this season and thought to himself, “I could do that too.”
The LSU Eunice reliever admired from afar Arkansas’ Dick Howser Trophy Award winner, which is awarded to the national player of the year. And he even pestered LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis about letting him throw more than an inning or two in relief.
“I bothered him all year, ever since I moved to that closer role,” Hammond said. “I said, ‘Coach, I can pitch more innings like that. Why don’t we do that?’ He was like, ‘Well, because we don’t need you to.’ So I just let him know that if he ever ran out of pitchers, he could let me do it.”
The former Ouachita Lion ace got his chance on June 5. After tying the series against Western Oklahoma in the NJCAA Division II National Championship, the Bengals and Pioneers engaged in a winner-take-all Game 3 scenario. Hammond entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up a run in the eighth. Trailing 4-3, Hammond’s teammate Jarrett McDonald tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, sending the game into extras. Hammond stayed on the mound.
“We were thinking our starter was going to go deep and then Jake closes it out with two innings,” Willis said. “Little did we know he’d throw 112 pitches, which was the most of his entire career.”
Hammond threw 6.1 innings and struck out nine batters before the Bengals pulled off a 5-4 victory in the 14th inning.
“I just remember (Western Oklahoma's) demeanor wasn’t very good,” Hammond recalled. “It was extra innings in the national championship, and they had bad body language. Coach Willis always talked about deserving to win. Whenever we’re in that game, it wasn’t about if we were going to win but when we were. This has probably been the best year of my life, and it wasn’t even because of baseball.”
Sure, Hammond got to experience pitching on the biggest stage Division II baseball has to offer in the junior college ranks, but that’s only a drop in the bucket compared to Hammond’s personal growth at LSU Eunice.
Before Hammond helped the Bengals win their seventh national championship, he was struggling to find his way, contemplating his future and whether or not he could stick it out at LSU Eunice.
“The third week I came home with all my stuff,” Hammond said. “I just wasn’t happy. I was extremely anxious. Everything was really just overwhelming. I was having a hard time fitting in. I talked with the FCA president at the time, and then we started going to church together and having deep conversations about our faith. Talking with him showed me how far I was off the mark. I remember on Nov. 2, 2018, I started a 100-day bible reading plan, and I’ve never been the same since.”
Not only did Willis help shape Hammond’s future on the baseball diamond, but he also encouraged Hammond to dig deeper in his faith. In fact, that was one of the first tasks Willis ever gave Hammond.
“I remember the first day we got on campus,” Hammond said. “He told us that we’d have FCA that night. He made it sound like it was mandatory. Although I was always a Christian, I never truly followed Christ or had a relationship with Christ. It was a relationship that came out of fear. My first FCA meeting, I met the FCA director on campus and from there my knowledge of the bible deepened.”
In his final season with the Bengals, Hammond recorded a team-low 0.89 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched. He struck out 58 batters and walked 17, as he boasted a 4-0 record with eight saves.
Hammond thrived on and off the field at LSU Eunice. During his time there, Hammond became the school's FCA president, where he worked hand-in-hand with the Cajuns FCA team in Lake Charles after the hurricane hit.
“I worked with a lot of people there, which is great because I’ll be going right in to work alongside them when I get there,” Hammond said.
As incredible as Hammond’s performance was in the 5-4 championship victory, Willis believes his best achievements have been made off the field. At the end of the day, baseball won’t last forever. But character and integrity will.
“Our identities are not tied to our job title,” Willis said. “Our identity should never be tied to anything that can be taken away in a moments notice. It’s been great to see him grow into the leader that he is today. And the man that he’s blossomed into.”
