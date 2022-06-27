Clowers
Carson Clowers took a roundabout route to get to Delta State. But the former Sterlington High standout is right at home after leading the Statesman in hitting this past season.
 
Clowers ended his sophomore season at the Cleveland, Ms., school as the Statesmen’s top hitter with a .379 batting average, earning American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-South Region second team honors and first team All-Gulf South honors.
 
Clowers ranked sixth in the GSC in hitting, while posting 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 RBI, and 13 steals. 
 
Clowers made 48 starts at shortstop, ranking seventh in the GSC with a .463 on base percentage, and second in sac-flies (6), and sacrfice bunts (7).
Clowers transferred to Delta State after stints at Stephen F. Austin and Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Al.
 
“I really didn’t know what to expect when I get here,” Clowers said. 
 
In Delta State’s third game of the season at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fl., Clowers went 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base 
 
“I realized then I could play here,” Clowers said. “It was just a matter of getting comfortable and being confident.”
 
Clowers committed to Shelton State Community College out of Sterlington, but opted to attend Stephen F. Austin, where he drove in 26 runs, scored 53 runs and had 24 stolen bases.
 
“We didn’t win, and there wasn’t much discipline,” Clowers said.
But Clowers did credit the Stephen F. Austin infield coach with helping him improve his game. And also found out that coach — Caleb Clowers — was his third cousin.
 
“That surprised both of us,” Clowers said. “He won a gold glove at second base at ULM. He should have been the head coach. He really helped me out a lot.”
 
Clowers than transferred to Shelton State. He batted .353 (63-for-188) with 11 doubles, three triples and one home run for SSCC in 2021.
 
“It really helped me playing at Shelton State,” he said.
 
Clowers was part of state championship baseball and football teams at Sterlington High, playing under Mark Sims. He earned All-State honors in baseball.
 
“Coach (Mark) Sims is one of the best high school coaches in the state of Louisiana,” Clowers said. “Anytime I wanted to take groundballs he would come out and hit to me. I learned a lot about the game under him. I learned where to go with the ball and what to do.”
 
The Statesmen wrapped up the season 32-17 overall and a 20-7 GSC mark, capturing the school's 22nd regular season league title and making its 35th NCAA Postseason appearance. 
 
 “I didn’t make but five errors, but I still thought I could have played better defense,” Clowers said. “And I need to work more on keeping the ball out of the air at the plate. I need to hit more line drives.”
 
Clowers is playing for CAT-5 baseball team in Sarasota, Fl., this summer. CAT-5 is a high level summer baseball team.
 
“I’m working on fine-tuning my game,” Clowers said. “I just want to continue getting better. I want to help Delta State take the next step. I’m really enjoying it.”

