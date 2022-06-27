Tags
- Former Rebel Belton fulfills a boyhood dream at LSU
- Dianne Cage — June 23, 2022
- Update: Arrests made in burglary
- West Ouachita promotes Hatten to head boys coach
- Neville's Heard shows out at LSU Elite Camp
- Three sent to Trinity after wreck
- Clerk insists mysterious, unsigned envelope verboten
- Ferriday declares state of emergency
- West Monroe man arrested on charge of simple assault
- Proud Papa: Diamond success runs in Pearson family
- Joey Martin
Carson Clowers took a roundabout route to get to Delta State. But the former Sterlington Hig… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed nearly four dozen bills into law last week including benefit in… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a hate crime charge last weekend after he allegedly t… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The state Legislature ended its special session without adopting a new congressional distric… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The NFL has never had better overall quarterback play than it does today. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a firearm … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Neville’s Zalance Heard is a composite Top 80 prospect nationally, but when the 6’6”, 308-po… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Louisiana State Police over numerous all… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe women on charges of disturbing the peace last we… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
State gambling and sports betting continued a downward trend in May, which experts believe i… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The state Workforce Commission failed to comply with federal unemployment requirements and l… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges last week. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of simp… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jon Randall Belton remembers getting his first letter from LSU when he was a coveted prospec… Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen were sworn… Read more
Atmos Energy, Creating New Horizons, Moore, District 17 collaborate to help students stay safe, active
ATMOS ENERGY, Creating New Horizons and Representative Pat Moore are working together in Dis… Read more
Two Monroe lawyers were installed as an officer and a member of the 2022-2023 State Bar Asso… Read more
Rachel Bunch of Guaranty Bank has been promoted to the role of Lender in the bank’s West Mon… Read more
Members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and Board of Regents (Rege… Read more
