Josh Pearson's red-hot summer didn't culminate with a 2021 Florida League Home Run Derby victory. Instead, the former West Monroe slugger punctuated summer ball as the MVP of the Florida League.
It was far from your average MVP year.
Pearson, who drew All-State honors in 2021, led the league in steals (23), batting average (.333), doubles (10) and extra base hits (14). He also had four home runs.
"I don't think any freshman in our league has done what he did," Sanford River Rats head coach Josh Montero said. "He is one of the most physically gifted players I've ever seen coming out of high school."
Montero added that having the 2021 LSU signee in his clubhouse was like having a players with years of college experience already under his belt.
"The way he went about his business was impressive to watch; it was like having a four year veteran.," Montero remarked. "He was a leader for us; he was someone you could always count on, and he is a great young man, to boot."
Pearson is the first Sanford River Rat to be named the league's MVP since current Toronto Blue Jay Santiago Espinal won the award in 2015.
Pearson hit .418 with the Rebels before enjoying more success on the diamond this summer. The All-State outfielder admitted it took him a little longer than he wanted to get into a groove his senior year, but he finished his career with the Rebels on a hot streak.
"I kind of started a little slower than I wanted to," Pearson said earlier in the summer. "I guess at the beginning of the year, it was a lot of pressure, and I was trying to do too much. I had to slow it all down."
Pearson hopes to continue his success in an LSU uniform after he finishes summer league. The opportunity to play for new head coach Jay Johnson has Pearson particularly excited.
"Just look at all the statistics. I'm super excited," Pearson said. "Led the Power 5 in almost every single hitting stat."
