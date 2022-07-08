Any local sports fan that criticizes ULM sports teams for not recruiting local athletes have to skip over the baseball team when making said critique.
The 2022 ULM baseball team featured seven players from Ouachita Parish schools. Three of which that contributed heavily in the 2022 season all played together at West Monroe High School. Ryan Cupit, Carson Jones and Chase DeJean enjoyed the highs and lows together again on a ULM baseball diamond after experiencing arguably the highest of highs and lowest of lows at West Monroe in 2017.
But perhaps most important of all, they had the opportunity to play the game they love with the hometown team.
“It’s just cool seeing your friends, and your family gets to come to the games,” Jones said.
The former Rebel baseball players each took different routes to ULM. In fact, none of them left straight from West Monroe and landed with the Warhawks.
Cupit’s trek might be the most fulfilling of the bunch. Despite being a two-time All-District selection, Cupit was overlooked coming out of high school, as he graduated with the likes of MLB draft pick Jacob Pearson, future Louisiana Tech hit king Taylor Young and football national champion Slade Bolden.
Cupit found his way on East Central Community College's baseball team, where he hit .272 with one homer as a sophomore. Thinking his playing days were behind him, Cupit had a conversation with ULM head coach Michael Federico in July 2019 that would change everything.
“Coach Fed called me, and I went into a meeting with him,” Cupit said. “He said he’d offer me a walk-on spot and that I could go and talk with my parents. I said, ‘I’ll take it right now.’”
Jones, who graduated in 2019 with the Rebels, made his way down to Lafayette, but he eventually transferred to ULM before his freshman season. So he was right there with Cupid, who ended up hitting .333 with two RBIs in nine appearances during the shortened 2020 baseball season.
“Honestly, I was going to have to sit out that year anyway because with the transfer portal back then, I was pretty much just watching anyway,” Jones said. “COVID shortened the amount of games I had to watch, I guess you could say.”
The Warhawks were 12-5 and were Top 20 in the country in numerous categories. Unfortunately for ULM and everyone else in the country, the season was derailed due to a global pandemic.
DeJean, who hit four home runs with Hinds Community College in 2021, joined the fold in 2022.
“JUCO is tough just because of how much work you have to put into it,” said Dejean who was grateful for the opportunity to join his former teammates at ULM.
When Federico went to fill out his lineup card on the weekends last spring, those three players were frequently penciled in. And Cupit evolved into the team’s second leading hitter. The former ULM senior outfielder carried a .303 batting average while setting a new program-record with 59 walks during the 2022 season.
“I feel like I’ve always had a good eye and been able to know my strike zone,” Cupit said.
Jones, who hit .212 on the season, posted a .977 fielding percentage in the infield during his sophomore campaign, and DeJean hit .259 with three home runs as a sophomore. He even pitched 10.2 innings over the course of the season, as well.
The season ultimately fell short of their expectations, as the Warhawks went 20-35-1. It isn’t the fairy tale ending any of them would have conjured in their final time to play together. But sometimes that’s just baseball, and they learned that lesson long ago when the 2017 West Monroe team fell short against Central in the Class 5A State Championship, snapping a 28-game win streak.
DeJean took many valuable lessons from that 4-2 loss, which still helps shape his perspective today.
“A couple of years after we didn’t win it all, it was all I could think about,” DeJean said. “That was probably the most disappointing loss of my career, but now I think about how much fun we had. We just came to the field every day and didn’t have to think about a lot and just played. I haven’t been on any other team like that.”
And yes, they’ve heard from some players on the 2022 team that captured the state title years after them.
“I was happy for them,” Cupit said. “I was getting texts from Jack Cowan, saying, ‘I guess we’re better than y’all now.’”
Jones is still stumped the 2017 team came up short all these years later. Central used LSU’s ace Ma’Kahil Hilliard in the semifinals and threw a soft-tossing lefty in the upset. But that one game doesn’t mean the 2017 Rebels couldn’t hang with the 2022 state champs.
“I wish there was a way we could go back in time and play them,” Jones said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.