The question, "What if?" routinely dominates the conversations of most sports fans.
What if Nick Saban had selected Drew Brees instead of Daunte Culpepper when he was with the Miami Dolphins? What if Arkansas hadn't misplayed a routine fly ball in the College World Series against Oregon State in 2018?
These questions can even drive fans mad. But coaches can harp on those "what if" moments too. LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis avoided those questions/regrets in a 14-inning national championship victory against Western Oklahoma State in the NJCAA Division II National Championship earlier in June. He almost took the bat out of the hands of an All-American with game on the line.
"So (Jarrett McDonald) dove for a ball in left field the night in Game 2 and injured his thumb. He doesn't say anything about, but we can tell he's favoring it quite a bit," Willis said. "After batting practice occurs that day, one of our assistant coaches comes up to me and says, 'I don't know if he needs to hit if the game is on the line.' I looked at my coaches and said, 'Guys, he wants to hit. He's earned it. He works his tail off. We'll let the chips fall where they fall.'"
McDonald, the former Sterlington standout and 2018 Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year, hit a maximum of 10 balls during BP before Game 3 and could not finish with his signature one-hand swing. So he changed his approach and that led to an 0-for-3 showing before heading to the batters box in the ninth inning with his team trailing 4-3. The Bengals were down to their last out with McDonald at the plate and a runner in scoring position.
"I told God, 'Please take this at bat,'" McDonald recalled. "My thumb was hurting. I couldn't really swing it that well, but when I asked for peace and calmness, I got it. That was the most peaceful at bat I've ever had. It was lefty on lefty. He was throwing 90 or 92 at this point and the ball was tailing in on me. I ended up getting one middle-low and put it through the four hole, and I just started screaming."
McDonald delivered the game-tying RBI to send the game into extras. McDonald would also double in extra innings, as LSUE captured its seventh national championship with a 5-4 victory.
"I was so happy for that kid," Willis said. "At that point he doesn't know the conversation that took place with the coaching staff before the game. For him to come through in the clutch, that was the biggest hit of the game."
McDonald was later named one of three LSUE All-Americans by the organization. He finished the season with a .370 batting average to go along with 11 home runs while boasting a .695 slugging percentage and .528 on-base percentage, which both rank in the Top 10 all-time in a LSU Eunice single season. He parlayed his success with a scholarship to play for Dallas Baptist next season.
The Patriots came one game shy of playing in the College World Series this season, which has McDonald fired up about playing with his new team.
"I'm excited about DBU," McDonald said. "I want them to take me to the next level. Maybe it's me growing as a person or maybe doing something else. But I know they'll make me a better hitter. My former teammate River Town went there, and they made him a better hitter. I know if they did that with him, they can do that with me."
While the 5'10", 190-pound sophomore capped his LSUE career in quite possibly the most exciting way possible, the start of his sophomore campaign didn't exactly go the same. Six games into the season, McDonald got off to a rough stretch at the plate. McDonald recalls breaking down to his parents, asking what he was doing wrong.
"I was putting in the hours before and after, and I'm not even touching the ball," McDonald said. "I broke down crying because I was doing all the right things. But it all goes back to the saying, 'Developed men deserve to win.'"
Another saying folks like to throw around is "tough times never last but tough people do." McDonald embodied that at LSUE, so of course he came out of his slump. And pretty soon, he was taking over headlines in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
McDonald was named NJCAA Player of the Week in March after he went 8-for-13 (.615), while driving in 11 RBIs and scoring 11 times off of a pair of doubles and four home runs.
McDonald, who teammates might describe as quiet in years passed, even became a vocal leader. And his head coach certainly noticed that change.
"Jarrett was somebody who had great work ethic and great character," Willis said. "He was a leader for us, and really this year, we saw him become that vocal leader. He's always been a leader in doing things the right way. He's a tremendous person."
As McDonald takes on this new challenge at Dallas Baptist, he'll take with him the memories and life lessons gained at LSUE. Of course, LSUE helped McDonald grow as a baseball player, but really that pales in comparison to the man he's become.
"My parents say all the time that they don't even recognize their son anymore," McDonald said. "It's just growing up. LSU Eunice will take a boy and turn him into a man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.