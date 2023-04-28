Back-and-forth affair. Seesaw battle. Those sports clichés fall short of properly describing Fountainebleau’s 9-7 Game 1 victory against the No. 1 West Monroe Rebels Friday night.
In a game that featured four lead changes and three crucial two-out plays from both sides in the final three innings, West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux summarized Game 1 as best as he could, "tip your cap."
“It’s tough sitting for two weeks, and then facing the guys that we faced,” Simoneaux said. “I thought our guys had some good at bats off those two arms. You don’t see mid-90 arms too often. Tip your cap. They played a good game over there, and I thought we did too.”
The first of the three crucial two-out plays came from West Monroe's side. Trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning, Jack Cowan ripped a two-out, two-RBI double off the wall to give the Rebels a 5-4 lead. Normally, that would be one of those memorable hits that changes the complexion of the game for good, but on this night, it served as just one of the many twists and turns at Shelby Aulds Field.
Fountainebleau tied the contest in the top of the seventh when Pierce Boles delivered an RBI single. And then West Monroe had an opportunity to walk it off in the seventh with two outs. With Tyler Roark on second after a single earlier in the inning, Hemi Humphries singled through the infield. Roark rounded third base and headed toward home, but Fountainebleau left fielder Carter Hurley gathered the ball and threw a dart to catcher Sam Eppinette, who tagged Roark out to send the game into extras.
The final two-out swing came in the top of the eighth. The Bulldogs jumped up, 6-5, when Austin Canale hit an RBI grounder. Clay Mitchell, who singled earlier in the inning, waited for Hayden Federico to field the ball and throw it to first before sprinting toward home plate. The throw from first base for the potential double play couldn’t be corralled. That would have ended the inning and kept it a tie ballgame, but instead with two outs, Spalitta stepped to the plate and hit his fourth homer of the season to put the Bulldogs on top, 9-5.
If you thought that put the game out of reach, you might not be familiar with these postseason Rebels. John Pearson blistered a two-run homer with no outs in the eighth to make it a two-run ballgame. But that's as close as the Rebels would get in Game 1.
Pearson, Federico, Cowan and Humphries each tallied multiple hits in the loss.
Now West Monroe has to win two straight to advance to the quarterfinals. And there's good news on the pitching front if you're a West Monroe fan.
Mississippi State commit Alex Walsh threw 93 pitches and will not be able to pitch again this weekend due to the pitch count. Fellow Mississippi State commit Pierce Boles tossed 46 pitches, which allows him the opportunity to pitch on Sunday in the event of a a rain out on Saturday for Game 2 or a potential game Game 3.
“Pitch count is coming to play in a three-game series, and that’s why I got (Bradyn) Garner out at 57 pitches because he’d be available for Sunday if it rains tomorrow,” Simoneaux said. “(Trey) Hawsey would be available Sunday. We’ve got to come out with (Drew) Ferguson on the mound tomorrow and even this thing up and let it all hang out in the last game.”
The Rebels and Bulldogs traded zeroes through the first innings. Garner and Walsh each recorded two strikeouts apiece in the second inning. Walsh’s back-to-back strikeouts came with runners on second and third base, preventing the Rebels from taking advantage of a scoring opportunity.
Fountainebleau had something cooking in the third inning. Clay Mitchell’s leadoff double preceded a walk and a passed ball, which put runners on second and third base with no outs. Garner recorded a strikeout before intentionally walking Walsh to load the bases. A wild pitch and passed ball scored the first run of the ball game before a second wild pitch put the Bulldogs up, 2-0.
That ended Garner’s day, as he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Fellow starter Drew Ferguson replaced him in the inning and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage.
Fountainebleau’s lead was short lived. West Monroe started the bottom half of the third with Nolan Norris drawing a walk. Pearson singled behind him, and Cowan laid down a perfect bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Hawsey then got the Rebels on the board with a sacrifice fly before Hayden Federico drove in two runs with a perfectly placed single in left-center. That gave West Monroe a 3-2 edge.
Brennan Eager replaced Ferguson in the fourth inning after Ferguson tossed only four pitches in the third. That kept Ferguson available for Saturday.
Eager finished his day after giving up two earned runs on two hits and one walk.
Cowan entered the ballgame for the Rebels in the sixth inning after a leadoff single and walk loaded two Bulldogs with no outs. Cowan recorded a flyout and strikeout before walking in back-to-back runs that gave Fountainebleau a 4-3 lead. Hawsey replaced Cowan with the bases still loaded and two outs. The very first pitch he threw drew a flyout to retire the side.
Hawsey tossed 55 pitches, giving him an opportunity to pitch on Sunday should rain interfere with the scheduled doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
