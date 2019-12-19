River Oaks placed nine players on the MSAIS All-District 4-4A football squad, including four first-team selections.
Listed on the first unit are offensive linemen Samuel Alexander and J.D. Roberson, defensive end Matthew Henson and defensive back Drake Tannehill. All four are seniors.
Earning first-team All-District honors for the fourth consecutive season, the 6-foot-0, 235-pound Alexander was credited with 52 knockdowns and 20 pancake blocks in nine games.
Roberson, a 5-7, 180-pound right tackle, delivered 48 knockdowns and nine pancake blocks.
In Alexander and Roberson, the Mustangs had a pair of 4.0 students holding down the right side of the offensive line.
Henson, a 6-4, 215-pound defensive end, accounted for 58 tackles, 12 assists, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, while batting down two passes.
Tannehill (5-9, 155) posted 65 tackles with 11 assists, three stops for negative yardage and a sack. He also led the team with four interceptions and four pass breakups.
Receiving second team recognition for the Mustangs were junior offensive lineman Hunter Ashbrook, junior running back Ousman Amadou-ide, senior defensive lineman Kolby Gregory, junior defensive back Miguel Gonzalez and junior kicker Nick Parrino.
