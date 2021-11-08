After an emergency appeal delayed the release of the LHSAA brackets by a day, the official postseason map for local teams revealed four Top 10 seeds in the parish for the 2021 high school football playoffs Monday morning.
Sterlington and Ouachita Christian clinched No. 1 seeds in Class 3A and Division IV, respectively, while the Neville Tigers locked down the No. 2 seed in Class 4A.
In Class 5A, West Monroe’s win against the Ruston Bearcats launched the Rebels back inside the Top 10. With a No. 9 seed, West Monroe will host No. 24 (5-4) Northshore Friday night. Should the Rebels get past their first two opponents, West Monroe could face No. 1 Zachary in the quarterfinals.
Ouachita entered the final week as a Top 10 squad, but the Lions slipped to No. 11 after beating Pineville, 28-22, Friday night. The Lions will host No. 22 (6-4) Sulphur.
In Class 4A, the No. 2 (8-1) Tigers' road to the Superdome will likely begin in anticlimactic fashion. Neville will host (4-6) Minden, who the Tigers defeated 30-0 one month ago.
The (10-0) Panthers are the top seed in Class 3A, but the bracket sets up numerous challenges. No. 32 Frederick A. Douglas doesn’t figure to be one of those, but potential future quarterfinal against either No. 8 Madison Prep or No. 9 St. James could make things interesting.
The (5-3) Wossman Wildcats claimed the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 (7-3) Erath, No. 27 (5-5) Carroll will take on (7-1) No. 6 Lutcher and the No. 31 (4-6) Richwood Rams get No. 2 (9-1) Abbeville as its reward for making the Class 3A playoffs.
In Division IV, the No. 1 (10-0) Eagles will rematch No. 16 (6-3) Cedar Creek to open the playoffs, while No. 14 (7-2) St. Frederick will travel to take on No. 3 (9-1) Opelousas Catholic.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
