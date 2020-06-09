Quentin “The Hero” Henry is much more than just a fighter these days.
He’s a trainer and entrepreneur, but make no mistake about it — he’s still a fighter at heart. He’s also an active one.
“The plan right now is to fight on June 26,” Henry said. “We’re looking at fighting in Plant City, Florida. It should be at 205 (pounds). I haven’t gotten the contract signed yet, but I’m looking to fight Chris Sarro. He’s also 1-0.”
Fighting takes various forms for Henry. He’s dabbled in boxing (1-0), excelled in MMA (12-6 as a pro) and has most recently fell in love with bare knuckle fighting (1-0). Henry opened the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7 event last year with a first-round knockout victory before resuming life as a firefighter.
“It was a big deal as far as my career goes,” Henry said. “A lot of people saw it and were impressed with it, but Caleb Harrison fought right after me and had the KO of the year. The very next fight he dropped a dude stone cold.”
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship wanted to see Henry back in the ring in November 2019, but Henry elected to have a surgery done that he had put off instead. Still, a return date for April 15 was set.
During his “down time,” Henry took his prize fight money and opened up a new “Hero Fitness Academy” location in West Monroe. That, along with opening HeroFit Nutrition in Calhoun, allowed Henry to quit his daily job as a firefighter and pursue his aspirations in the business world. But he, like every other entrepreneur, was blindsided by the events that unfolded in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit Henry, and he never got a chance to hit back.
“Well, we just had to shut down the gyms completely,” Henry said. “I’m still getting to train for fights with certain training partners, so that part is good. But we’ve had half of our members freeze their accounts. The other half continued to pay their dues, and we’re going to work out something for them. But that was enough to keep the lights on and keep going. I think a lot of my students understand that my gym pays for itself. It’s not like paying these gym dues is buying me a new car. It’s keeping the lights on so we can keep training.”
Henry, 30, started training in mixed martial arts when he was a teenager, but he’s been around martial arts his entire life. He took his first boxing match in 2008 under West Monroe boxing promoter Sparky McDuffie before falling in love with MMA and pursuing a fighting career inside the cage. His last MMA fight resulted in a first-round victory in the American Kombat Alliance’s Rite of Passage 3. Henry defeated Marcus Andrusia by first-round submission via guillotine choke.
Henry was approached about stepping in the ring for the BKFC not too long after, and he left an indelible impact with a first-round knockout victory. Henry takes great pride in that, but it’s not because it landed him on several podcasts and earned him publicity in the fighting world. Instead, it’s about leaving a mark on something new with tremendous potential.
“With all the people there, you can feel that,” Henry said. “And you also feel like you skipped to the front of the line. Like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ Not that many guys are willing to throw down with bare knuckles I guess.”
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has garnered national headlines recently with the rumors of a Mike Tyson return fight. Heavy.com reported that David Feldman, president of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, offered Tyson $20 million to fight for the promotion. CBS Sports, along with other national affiliates, also reported the offer.
"While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we're open to many different options as to how we can work together. Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike's video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer." Feldman told Heavy.com.
The prospect of a Tyson fight within the organization has obviously peaked Henry’s interest.
“I wanted to be on the same card as Shannon Briggs because of his name, but Mike Tyson? If he did it, I would do anything to be on that card,” Henry said.
While Henry has dipped his toe in the business waters, he still has a lot of fight left in him with big dreams and aspirations to fuel his fight journey.
“(Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) doesn’t have to have big names to draw,” Henry said. “I think there are a lot of guys who can draw. I like Johnny Bedford. I think Mark Godbeer from Valor could be a big one. Shannon Briggs is going to be a big one, but soon enough, it’s going to be me.”
