The first round in district play goes to the undefeated West Monroe softball team.
In a matchup between Top 13 District 2-5A foes, the No. 1 (11-0) Lady Rebels defeated No. 13 (7-4) West Ouachita, 7-2, Thursday evening.
A three-run homer set West Monroe on the path to victory.
With two on and two out in the second inning, Macy Funderburk homered in her second consecutive district matchup. Her three-run shot put the Lady Rebels on top, 3-0.
West Monroe’s Macy Nordstrom threw a complete game and struck out 13 batters while allowing only four hits and one walk in the West Monroe victory.
"No. 1 it starts on the mound," West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. "Macy Nordstrom did an outstanding job on the mound, and we played great defense behind her. We made a great catch in centerfield and it's still a work in progress. We're still trying to get better defensively, and I thought offensively we made things count when we needed it to."
West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle credited the Lady Rebels for being a good hitting team, but she was not thrilled with her own team's approach at the plate Thursday night.
"I thought we got down and started chasing pitches as soon as they hit the three-run homer. We were chasing pitches that weren't characteristic of us to chase this season," Burkett-Hoyle said. "So the pressure was on us a little more. And we're still young, so the pressure is still new to us."
West Ouachita’s Avery Freer rebounded well after giving up the homer and did not allow a hit over the next two innings. Allie Chrislip singled in the fourth and was driven home by Mackenzie Dubois’ RBI single, which extended West Monroe’s lead to 4-0.
West Monroe’s advantage grew to seven runs in the top of the sixth. A Kaylee Cooley RBI single followed by a bases loaded walk and error did the damage.
"It's not always going to be perfect or exactly like you want it, but the fact you continue to work hard and make the most out of everything that you get, that turns into success. And tonight we were successful," Daigle said.
Freer gave up six earned runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings pitched.
West Ouachita scratched its first runs of the game in the sixth inning. Bailey Neatherly launched a two-run homer to draw the Lady Lions within five runs.
Prior to the heavily anticipated district showdown, Maddie Nichols led the Lady Rebels to a 10-4 victory against the Alexandria Lady Trojans. Nichols had two home runs and drove in four to pace the Lady Rebels in their first district win of the season. Funderburk also homered in the win.
Nichols went all seven innings and struck out seven.
Like West Monroe, West Ouachita entered District 2-5A with a bang, as the Lady Chiefs defeated Ouachita, 19-3, in four innings last Wednesday.
Freer and Kaylie Dowdy hit two home runs in the win. Freer went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs in the victory, while Dowdy had a 3-for-3 night at the plate. Kelsey Robertson also homered in the lopsided victory for West Ouachita.
Neatherly got the win inside the circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.