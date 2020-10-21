Positive cases hit Ouachita Parish hard Wednesday afternoon as both Wossman and West Ouachita's football teams had to cancel Friday night contests due to COVID-19.
Wossman was slated to play against defending Class 4A State Champion Edna Karr, while West Ouachita was going to host District 2-5A rival Ouachita for the home district opener Friday night.
Ouachita found a swift replacement in Haughton and will travel to play the Buccaneers Friday.
"We were already on the road, and Haughton had already sold out so we said, 'Let's go play football,'" Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. "It's a huge challenge for us. Haughton was a semifinalist last year. So we just add them to the gauntlet."
There is familiarity between Haughton and Ouachita, as the Buccaneers defeated the Lions, 28-7, in the opening round of last year's playoffs before making their deep run in Class 5A. Haughton is 2-1 in 2020 with wins against Woodlawn-Shreve and Benton.
West Ouachita athletic director Mitch Thomas said he did not have an exact number of how many players tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon, but the coaches were going through film to figure out exactly how many players were exposed.
Thomas said that a decision hasn't been made on the West Monroe contest, which is slated to take place on Oct. 30.
"The biggest issue right now is the positives and the exposures to those," Thomas said. "They have to be quarantined, and honestly, (the West Monroe game) looks doubtful from what the protocols say.
"We only have two home games left in Ouachita and Ruston. And West Monroe was supposed to be here, but we moved it there and said we'd split the gate. So we're possibly losing two of our home gates if we can't play next week. I'm hoping we can, but right now, we just don't know."
