Ouachita found its new man to lead the football program, and it didn't have to look far.
The Lions hired Ruston quarterbacks coach Todd Garvin to lead its program into 2021 and beyond, Ouachita principal Charles Wright said on Wednesday.
"We had over 15 applications and what we did was screened them and had some things that we were looking for," Wright said. "We were looking for a guy with new energy and new ideas. Things that we felt our students or our community needed to get our students revitalized. Todd being a part of two super programs (Ruston and West Monroe), we wanted to put our kids in front of someone who has been a part of winning high school football."
Garvin spent the last three football seasons serving alongside Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh after coaching both the running backs and quarterbacks at West Monroe from 2007-18. Garvin was part of two state championships with the Rebels (2009, 2011).
Before Garvin entered the coaching realm, he was a quarterback for the Ouachita Lions.
"It just happened that he is a Ouachita guy," Wright said. "He was a Ouachita guy that had all the things that we were looking for. He's been in the higher echelon. He knows what it's like to get there. He and his teammates got there back in the day. I feel like he could give us that energy back. That was a plus that he was a Ouachita guy but not a requirement."
Garvin replaces Jeff Fitzgerald, who recently resigned after going 1-5 last season and 3-8 in the playoffs during his eight seasons.
Ouachita will introduce Garvin at 2 p.m. Thursday.
