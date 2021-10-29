Call it momentum. Call it luck. Call it whatever you like.
The reality is the (6-3) Ouachita Lions are one win away, along with a West Monroe victory over Ruston, from claiming a piece of the District 2-5A title in Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin’s first season on the job at his old school.
“We’re riding high right now,” Garvin said. “I just thank this football team and my coaching staff. You know a lot of people have been using my name, and I’m telling you it’s way beyond me. It’s about more than just my name. There’s a lot of people in place that are working hard and who have bought into what we’re trying to build.”
Garvin calls it like he sees it. He has all season long. He was the same way after the Lions defeated the (6-3) Alexandria Senior High Trojans, 26-23, Friday night. Garvin lamented missed opportunities on offense, praised his defense and kept it real to his bunch after the game.
“I was completely positive with the kids because it took a total effort,” Garvin said. “In the preseason we were picked to finish fourth in the district. Now we have a chance to be in a three-way tie to win it. The effort from our guys is unbelievable. It’s unmatched.”
In what’s now become typical Ouachita fashion, the game came down to a dramatic conclusion that had Lion fans on the edge of their seats.
The Lions led for most of the game, but with eight minutes to go in the contest, ASH took a 23-19 advantage.
Less than two minutes later, “Millhaven Magic” returned. Chaunkiveon “Chunky” Lewis returned a punt 75 yards with 6:11 to go to put the Lions back in front.
Dontae Dunbar recorded the game-sealing tackle on fourth down later in the quarter to clinch another thriller.
“The defense put us in a heck of a position to win that football game,” Garvin said. “Offensively we scored enough, but I wish we would have played a little better on that side. Lot of mistakes by our young offense. Hopefully we can clean those up.”
The Lions will close out the regular season at (3-6) Pineville before hosting their first playoff game since 2018.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
