The first win was always going to be special regardless.
Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin knew that going in and felt that on the bus ride back from his Lions’ 20-3 victory against Airline.
“It’s awesome,” Garvin said. “It’s not a better feeling. It’s not going to get much better than winning your first one as head coach. I’ll always remember this one.”
What makes it even sweeter is beating a respected Airline opponent on the road and doing it with physicality. Garvin made it clear in the summer that he wanted Ouachita to earn respect on the field. He wanted opponents to pop in the tape and be intimidated by Ouachita’s play, and so far, Garvin has seen some early returns.
“To me that’s what football is,” Garvin said. “I’m old school. I’m hard headed.”
And though it was an offensive struggle, the Lions still made splash plays offensively, mostly in the run game. Sure, Marcell Henderson scored multiple touchdowns on the ground and T.J. Ellis found paydirt too, but the moment that really stood out Friday night came after a mistake.
Leading 7-0 early into the second half, the Lions turned the football over inside their own 10-yard line on a fumbled snap. No problem. The Lions defense went out and forced the Vikings to settle for a field goal.
“For our defense not to give up a touchdown there, that was big for our sideline. We kept the momentum, and that was a big part of the football game,” Garvin said.
The Lions drove the field and scored their second touchdown on the very next series to extend their lead 14-3 in the third quarter.
Ouachita turned it up in the third quarter, Garvin said.
“It was nothing fancy we did,” he said. “It was smashmouth football. I thought we dominated late. I thought (defensive lineman) Phil Bradford and (linebacker) Carmycah Glass were always around the football and (dog/bandit) O’Mari Randle was in on a lot of tackles.”
Sophomore Zach Jackson got the start again for the Lions, and Garvin said his young quarterback managed the game well in victory.
"He managed the game well enough to help us get the win," Garvin said. "He's getting better every week. He's a young quarterback, and I don't know how much experience he's had in the past at that position. But he's accepted being the starter, and he's doing a good job."
The (1-0) Lions will travel to face (1-0) Neville in Week 2.
