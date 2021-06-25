Todd Garvin is all business at Ouachita.
Just ask his players.
“Coach Garvin is about business, and I like that,” Ouachita linebacker Carmycah Glass said. “He brought in a new defensive coordinator, and I like that a lot too.”
New defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis, who helped the Neville Tigers win three state titles in the past decade, is one of the many additions that have rounded out Garvin’s staff. And that was the first priority for the first-year head coach.
“We’re off to a quick start,” Garvin said. “I told you we were gonna move fast. At this point, we have our staff in place and we just finished up our third week of the summer last week. We’ve got everybody in place to really focus on the kids now. We’re not as focused on the off the field things. Those kids are our priority moving forward.”
Players like returning starter Jaylen Kincaid, who had two interceptions last season, are already seeing that focus translate into the weight room.
“It’s more intense,” Kincaid said. “The pace is really fast. He wants us to get as many reps as possible.”
Some of the things Garvin took care of off the field include putting some finishing touches on Ouachita’s schedule, though that job remains unfinished. Garvin and the Lions are currently looking for a Week 5 foe.
But the second Garvin was hired, he wanted to put an emphasis on the middle school and elementary school to try and get them involved. And those plans are already in place with an elementary night set for Oct. 15 when the Lions host Ruston. Junior High recognition night will be the following Friday when Ouachita welcomes in West Monroe.
“This is on the job training,” Garvin said. “I'm learning there's a lot more involved than just X’s and O’s as a first-time head coach and athletic director.”
Garvin has been in communication with head basketball coach Jeremy Madison about scheduling during the summer, as the football program features players who also hoop for the basketball team. Garvin said he’s a big believer in athletes playing multiple sports, and he wants Ouachita’s athletic program to be about that too.
“As athletic director at Ouachita, I want to win at everything,” Garvin said. “It’s not about the basketball program or the football program. It’s about Team Ouachita, and I mean that. Anything we can do to promote kids to play multiple sports, that’s what we’re about here. My communication with those other coaches and trying to push guys to do different things will make them more well-rounded and help them function in those other sports.”
Ouachita’s coaching staff continues to work on installing its offense and defense as the season nears. The Lions will travel to Bastrop for their jamboree on Aug. 27. Ouachita hopes to schedule a scrimmage one week prior, as Garvin actively looks for an opponent.
