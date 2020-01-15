The West Monroe Rebels put together their most complete team effort to beat No. 4 Alexandria, 63-46, on the road.
Dakota Gasca scored a season-high 20 points for the Rebs, as he drained five 3-pointers in the Rebels’ victory.
“He hit a couple early, but he hit several big ones in the third when they would go on a big run,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said.
While Gasca was hot from the outside, his teammates were clicking on just about every cylinder.
Jadais Richard scored 16 points and Keagan Moncrief added 10 points, while Javion Richard posted nine rebounds, five blocks and seven assists.
“He’s a stat stuffer,” Hill said.
While Alexandria entered the contest with a 17-4 record, Hill thought his Top 10 team possessed an advantage in terms of familiarity.
“I just think a lot of it was experience,” Hill said. “The last three years of us together compared to their situation with a new head coach. They’re winning, but that time we’ve had together was a big deal. I think Lance (Brasher) does a great job, and I think given time they’re going to really have great success down there.”
At 14-4, the Rebels will look to stay hot in another road district clash with two-win Pineville.
(0) comments
