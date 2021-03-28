The Ouachita Christian girls basketball team was never a championship team carried by one superstar.
If anything, the 2021 Division IV State Championship club was a collection of stars collaborating to stack wins for their proud school. And their fans had plenty of wins to celebrate… With a 64-3 record the last two seasons, OCS dominated the competition with star players like Avery Hopkins, Conleigh Laseter, Jayden Ellerman and Emery Wirtz taking turns as stat leaders.
But over the last two years, one player earned the recognition of excellence from coaches and sports writers alike across the state. And that was Wirtz.
“The shooting ability, rebounding ability, attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line, other coaches look at it and say, ‘OK, she’s more of a threat to do a lot of different things,’” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said.
Long before the 2021 Ouachita Citizen Girls Basketball Player of the Year garnered back-to-back District MVPs, All-State and Division IV State Championship Game MVP honors, Wirtz was a multi-sport athlete struggling with injuries.
Wirtz went through two knee surgeries — one for a torn ACL her freshman year and the other for a torn meniscus her sophomore year — before becoming one of the most decorated girls basketball players to ever walk the halls at OCS.
“The biggest deal about the ACL was it takes so long to recover,” Wirtz said. “You’re required no matter what to stay out six months. And then you don’t realize how far behind you are until you get out there and get going.”
After enduring physical setbacks, Wirtz had to overcome the mental aspect of playing a game at full speed again. Humphries, a former professional athlete, understood the challenge that was placed in front of Wirtz.
“People don’t realize when you go through a knee injury, that first year back is so hard on you mentally,” Humphries said. “All that work you do in the offseason. You go through all of that time by yourself. She fought through it. She got herself back on track.”
Wirtz flourished her junior year as an All-State performer, and then went on to average 16 points and eight rebounds as a senior.
But how many points or how many rebounds she gathered didn’t matter. At the end of the day, it was about winning a championship that eluded OCS in 2020 after going 35-0. Finishing 35-1 provided plenty of motivation for those returning, and you could tell judging by the turnout for volunteer workouts.
“Individually, it was a lot more girls in the gym by themselves because nobody wanted to go through all of that again,” Wirtz said. “Coach Stan made us a bunch of bracelets that said, ‘Finish.’”
And that was the mantra. Humphries was vocal throughout the year that it wasn’t about chasing perfection. The Lady Eagles could lose one or two games, which they ultimately did, but as long as OCS won the state championship that’s all that mattered.
The Lady Eagles entered the state championship matchup earlier this month against No. 2 Highland Baptist with a 28-2 record, and hours before tipoff, it was actually the girls on the team that calmed Humphries down. Just before the bus was set to take OCS to the arena, girls were spread out playing games, laughing and joking.
“We were almost too relaxed,” Wirtz joked. “We’ve always done that, though. We’re always laughing and singing before games.”
Wirtz was named Most Outstanding Player after posting 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the 61-40 state championship victory.
The win was the realization of a four-year dream for Wirtz, and Humphries hopes the victory will be looked back as the first championship for a dominant girls basketball program.
Not too long ago, OCS was lucky to pick up a win here or there. Now, the Lady Eagles are at the top of the mountain of Class 1A. And Humphries hopes the next generation can keep them there.
“It seems like yesterday I walked through those doors, and these were all freshmen that I was dealing with,” Humphries said. “I saw a quote somewhere — ‘We play for those before us. We set the standard for those who follow.’ This group has set the standard for the those who will follow. Their names will be up on that wall forever.”
And now that Wirtz has completed her basketball career, she has the time to both reflect on the past and think of the future gatherings at OCS. Wirtz, like the rest of her teammates, will take pride in knowing they brought the first state championship to the girls basketball program.
“It’s really cool,” Wirtz said. “Because a lot of my family members have stuff they’ve done here. My sister (Carlyle Wirtz) has broken track records and now I get to go through that process too since we’re the first Lady Eagles to win a state championship. It’s also special because of how bad we used to be, and how bad everyone thought of us.”
Wirtz and her classmates went out as champions, and that won't be forgotten.
