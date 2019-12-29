Mike Givens scored six of his 19 points over the final two-plus minutes to help Sterlington repel Mangham 65-61 Saturday afternoon in the Sterlington Shootout finale.
Sterlington, which never trailed in the second half, carried a 49-40 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mangham roared back to tie the game at 57 on Tae Gayden’s three-point play with 2:11 remaining.
Givens then drained an open mid-range jumper on the Panthers’ next possession and Fred Hymes dribbled inside for a layup to make it a four-point game, 61-57, at 1:26.
Mangham twice closed within a deuce at 61-59 and 63-61 before Givens converted both ends of a one-and-one with 16.6 seconds remaining to put the game away.
It was 12-12 at the end of the first period.
With the score deadlocked at 25, the Panthers closed out the half with nine unanswered points. Givens drilled 3-pointers from the right wing and the right corner on consecutive possessions to highlight the flurry, which enabled Sterlington to take a 34-25 lead into the break.
Sterlington maintained a nine-point distance, 49-40, at the end of three.
Hymes, who scored at least five points in every quarter, topped a trio of Panthers (12-4) in double figures with 24. Givens tallied 19 and Chance Carter 12.
Gayden poured in 15 of his 20 points in the second half, and J.T. Smith tacked on 14 for the Dragons (4-7).
Bastrop 80, Caldwell 43
Bolstered by 26 points fromDentavion Hawkins, Bastrop placed four scorers in double figures on its way to the runaway victory.
Hawkins came out on fire, dropping in 14 points in the first quarter as the Rams built a 22-10 lead.
Bastrop (6-7) increased the difference to 43-15 at halftime behind eight points from Kyron Williams, and 64-29 after three.
Hawkins received scoring support from Williams with 15, Denterial Jordan with 14 and Jordan Rabun with 13.
Qua Thompson carried the Spartans (5-6) with 21 points, and Jaheen Canada added 12.
Richwood 63, Delhi 59
Down by 16 late in the second quarter, Richwood stormed back to defeat Delhi.
Devin Hampton’s 3-pointer gave the Rams their first lead since late in the first quarter, 58-55, with 2:21 remaining. Richwood never trailed again.
Quatarrious Jones’ bucket from down low closed the gap to 58-57 with 2:07 to play.
Richwood then ran over a minute off the clock. Marquez Perkins fed Wesley Williams for an easy deuce underneath to cap the well-executed possession as the Rams went up 60-57 with 56 seconds on the clock.
Back on the defensive end, Hampton came up clutch, once again. Following up a takeaway just past the midcourt line, Hampton’s runner widened the margin to 62-57 with 43 seconds left.
After Delhi misfired on a pair of free throws, Jemari McNeal sank the front end of a one-and-one to make it a two-possession game, 63-57 with just 17.3 seconds on the clock.
Richwood led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter.
Jones dominated the second period, scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points. Damarcus Deculus’ 3-pointer from the left side put the Bears up 38-22 before the Rams closed within 38-24 at intermission.
Richwood began to make its move late in the third quarter. Closing out the frame with a 6-0 spurt, the Rams shaved the deficit to 51-46 going into the final eight minutes.
Nine different players contributed to the box score as Richwood improved to 11-6. Williams imposed his will in the paint in the second half, scoring 19 of his 21 points to finish as the Rams’ lone double figures scorer.
For Delhi (6-8), Cash Vaughn complemented Jones with 15 points.
West Ouachita 44, Oak Grove 41
Conner Sweet scored six of his 11 points, including a critical 3-pointer, to rally West Ouachita past Oak Grove.
West Ouachita outscored the Tigers 5-0 down the stretch. Sweet’s 3-pointer from the left wing put the Chiefs ahead to stay, 42-41, with 2:18 remaining.
Free throws by Cole Moore and Sweet in the final 30 seconds put the game on ice.
Oak Grove led at the end of the first three quarters — 9-5, 20-18 and 32-30 — before being outscored 14-9 in the final frame.
Reid Guirlando set the standard for the Chiefs (13-3) offensively with 14 points.
Otis Moore paced the Tigers (2-1) with 11.
Bastrop 54, Homer 51 (OT)
Marquez Crowder swished the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as Bastrop slipped past Homer to start Saturday’s action.
Keshaan Scott added a basket and Dentavion Hawkins made both ends of a two-shot foul as the Rams outscored the Pelicans 7-4 in the extra session.
Kyron Williams picked up six points in the second quarter to help Bastrop gain the upper hand, 24-18, at halftime.
With Dayvion Webb stringing up seven points, Homer outscored the Rams 17-11 in the third period to draw even at 35 apiece. Both teams put up 12 points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 47-47 stalemate at the end of regulation.
Hawkins collected eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and Crowder supplied 10 for the Rams (5-7).
Homer (7-9) dropped its sixth straight despite five 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points from Jayshun Miller. D’anthony Kimble joined Miller in double digits with 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
