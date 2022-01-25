Sterlington's Cardez Norman currently holds no offers to play basketball at the next level. But head basketball coach Paul Glynn is hopeful that will change soon.
Norman is a 6'6", 220-pound junior forward that is averaging 13.6 points per contest this season, but Glynn fears Norman's play could go unnoticed due to the Panthers' recent struggles.
Sterlington is 11-12 on the season and has started district play with an 0-3 record.
"When you're 11-12, people can look at you and think well he's just the best player on a bad team," Glynn said. "I'm telling you if he's on any other team in this district he's starting."
Despite the losing record, Norman has produced some eye-popping numbers in losses against Wossman, Richwood and Carroll. In those three games combined, Norman has made 19-of-20 field goals.
"He does freaky things," Glynn said. "Since I've got him, he's gone up four inches on his vertical. He's put down some big-time dunks and his blocking totals have been something. He's blocking 3-pointers because he's so quick off the ground that kids think they can get the three off. He ends up swatting them."
Norman has been the bright spot on the Panthers thus far, and he's thrived in the role Sterlington's coaching staff has given him. Glynn said he hasn't attempted any 3-pointers in district play yet, though Glynn knows Norman would certainly like to.
"He loves to shoot them at practice," Glynn said, laughing. "His game is transition and blocking. He was two blocked shots away from a triple-double against Richwood."
The Panthers have dropped four straight contests but will look to get back in the win column tonight at home against Union.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
