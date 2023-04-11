The path for Ouachita Christian athletes to ULM’s campus has never been clearer.
Just a few months after ULM signed former prep stars Hunter Herring and Tristan Wiley through the transfer portal, the Warhawks extended preferred walk-on positions to OCS’ Landon Graves and Broc Hogan, which guarantees a spot on the roster.
Tuesday afternoon provided those Eagles athletes that opportunity to play for ULM next fall.
“It doesn’t matter to me if it’s a scholarship or not,” Graves said. “I get to continue to play football, and that’s all that matters.”
Graves, the reigning Ouachita Citizen Offensive Player of the Year, added Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year to his collection of postseason honors last December. He broke Jermaine Sharpe’s 30-year school record for most touchdowns responsible for in a career (108) and led the Eagles to a Division IV Select LHSAA championship last December.
At 6’0”, 185 pounds, Graves became one of only three OCS quarterbacks to ever throw for 6,000 or more yards in school history. Though baseball was always his first love, the success on the football field helped make football his top priority in athletics.
“Football was always on the back-burner,” he said. “Playing college baseball was always my dream, but my junior year was when I started to fall in love with football more. I think the success probably brought a little more love into it. I definitely had the most success in that sport and got the most attention there.”
Hogan knows a thing or two about garnering attention on the football field. When he was picked as the Ouachita Citizen’s Impact Player of the Year before the season ever began, some questioned why he was picked in the first place. And Hogan remembered that.
“I felt like everybody thought that was a surprise,” Hogan said. “I was under the radar I guess, but I saw that as a chance to go out and prove myself. I wasn’t getting looked at, but throughout the playoffs, I felt like I caught their eye a little bit. After the season, I talked with ULM’s coaches and they offered a PWO. I feel like I can showcase my skills.”
Hogan, at 6’2”, 180 pounds, earned the nod as a District 2-1A First-Team selection after recording 523 receiving yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 season.
Hogan said his success in track and during 7-on-7 competitions in the summer gave him the confidence he needed for his senior breakout season.
“I don’t want to be cocky or anything, but I was balling out in 7-on-7’s,” Hogan said. “Somewhere in Arkansas the coaches were talking to me after one of them, and that’s when I started thinking that maybe I can actually do something at the next level.”
Hogan will get his opportunity with his teammate right beside him.
