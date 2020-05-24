Editor’s Note: As we wait for sports to resume locally, we’ll take a look back at the Top 10 high school football games since 2015. Every week will feature a look back at the top games played amongst our parish teams.
No. 5: West Monroe vs. Zachary (2018)
The storylines surrounding the 2018 Class 5A State Championship Game were endless.
I mean, really, take your pick:
— Rematch of a 29-27 instant classic semifinal game one-year prior.
— Quarterback Garrett Kahmann, with a full year as a starter under his belt, faced a team he debuted against in front of a packed Rebel Stadium.
— Zachary was knocking on the door of becoming a dynasty. (The Broncos won the 2017 State Championship Game.)
— West Monroe’s defense was chasing all-time legendary status. Rebels had not allowed a single point the entire postseason. West Monroe tied 2000 Haynesville and 1971 Brother Martin for the longest postseason shutout streak in the state’s history with four.
History was unkind that night in New Orleans, however.
West Monroe came out of the gates absolutely flat. The first half was all Zachary, as the Rebels fell into a 20-10 halftime hole.
Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown was as advertised, as he threw for more than 150 yards and totaled three scores in the opening 13 minutes of the contest.
It felt like Mike Tyson getting off some vicious uppercuts in the early stages of a heavyweight prizefight. But unlike most of Tyson’s opponents, the Rebels didn’t lie helpless on the canvas.
The West Monroe faithful who made the long trip down south to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome were as vocal as ever, and they willed the Rebels to mount a comeback. And I have to tell you — if I could bottle up that energy in the second half and sell it, I’d be on a yacht somewhere right now.
The Dome’s atmosphere went from festive to berserker in the second half.
Michael Hamburg’s 35-yard touchdown run early into the third quarter gave the Rebels new life, and the Dome’s decibel meter reached it’s peak over the weekend when Kahmann finished off a nine-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a quarterback sneak that ultimately put the Rebels in front, 24-20.
Meanwhile, the defense continued to wreak havoc on the Broncos. Dalvin Hutchinson, Andrew Gleason and Chandler Moncrief flustered Brown in the pocket, while Rebel running back Cam Wright reeled off grown man runs that kept the ball in West Monroe’s possession with the clock winding down.
But then the game reached the two-minute mark, and the play that transpired in the final two minutes may haunt Rebel fans forever.
Zachary drew up a screen that allowed Brown to find 4-star 2021 wide receiver Chris Hilton (LSU commit). Hilton found a crease and turned it up 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Hilton also had a remarkable touchdown catch in the first half and received offers from schools like Alabama after his state championship performance. The problem with that 80-yard touchdown, though, was the missed call.
It was clear as day on the replay. A block in the back sprung Hilton, and there wasn’t a flag to be found.
“I thought the critical play was the last touchdown they scored, and if you saw the replay, I hope you know what I’m talking about,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “There was a penalty that wasn’t called. We got tackled in the secondary just before the back got there. You can pick out a lot of plays like that. They’re not going to see it all, but that was the critical play for me.”
The biggest shame for me in covering this great West Monroe team is projecting how future generations will look back on this team. Since I’ve been here in 2015, this is by far the best West Monroe team I’ve covered. It starts on the defensive line, and we know how special the Rebels have been up front over the years. But there was a growing conversation of whether or not this was the best group they’ve ever had. Just to spark a conversation while also boasting four postseason shutouts in a row is extremely rare. And I think Arledge knew the conversations for “best ever” would be put to rest after West Monroe’s bitter defeat.
“I’m heartbroken,” Arledge said. “The fear of losing drives us all in life. I know it certainly motivates me, but I’ve never seen a group of young men that are a closer-knit team. I’ve been doing this a long time. This group relies on togetherness and brotherhood.”
West Monroe finished the year with a 14-1 record with wins against the reigning Class 4A State Champion (Noxubee County), a 10-3 McGill-Toolen (Alabama) squad, a semifinal Neville team, and had two wins against a John Ehret squad that was otherwise unblemished on the season. The Rebels outscored their opposition 618-192 in 15 games that year.
Up next week is another postseason classic in one of the most memorable playoff runs in Northeast Louisiana high school football history.
