It’s been 23 months and counting since the Ouachita girls basketball team last lost a district contest.
After the Lady Lions defeated Pineville, 57-44, last Friday night, Ouachita continued its streak with its first district victory of the season.
The Lady Rebels entered the contest with only one loss and was ranked as the No. 4 team in Class 5A. Ouachita’s victory ensures the Lady Lions will make a jump up from No. 8, as Ouachita prepares to hit the road to face West Ouachita Tuesday and Ruston on Friday.
“We take every district game seriously because we just pride ourselves on winning them,” Ouachita head coach Amber Obaze-Ford said.
As serious as Ouachita took its matchup against Pineville, the Lady Lions had a sluggish start. Pineville led 20-13 in the second quarter before Ouachita kicked its offense into gear and started getting stops on the other end.
“I think it was mainly us adjusting to a zone and we underestimated how much they’ve improved,” Obaze-Ford said. “They are way better than they were a year ago, and sometimes kids don’t take it serious until they actually see it. They settled down and said, ‘OK, we have to play these kids.’ They weren’t a four seed for nothing.”
Ouachita went on to outscore the Lady Rebels’ 33-10 after falling behind 20-13. After the third quarter, the Lady Lions held a 45-30 advantage. Lafaedria Green led the Lady Lions with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“She started rebounding pretty well, and then she drew some fouls and got to the free throw line,” Obaze-Ford said.
