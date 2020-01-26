In typical Lorrie Guimbellot fashion, the Neville girls basketball coach leaned over to her assistant right before tip last Friday night and said, “You know, if I win this game this will be my 400th win here?”
Guimbellot’s assistants had the reaction most people would have in that moment, “Why didn’t you tell anybody?”
Guimbellot quickly turned her focus to the game.
“It ain’t about me,” said Guimbellot after her Lady Tigers improved to 2-0 in district with a 40-15 victory against Bastrop. “It was the girls senior night. It’s about these kids. After we prayed the kids started laughing about it, and I got teary eyed. But I told them it was about them and about all of these kids I’ve coached for 25-plus years here.”
Guimbellot’s Lady Tigers are scorching red-hot right now. Neville has won nine games in a row and has kept a four-year district win streak in tact.
The Lady Tigers have done it short handed, like they did against Lincoln Prep and have gotten it done without their big girls inside, Jajuana Briggs, against Bastrop.
“She tweaked her knee against Menard, so we sat her out,” Guimbellot said. “If we really needed her to play she could have, but we didn’t want to take that chance. She should be able to go this week.”
Neville has also gotten it done as a unit. The Lady Tigers didn’t have any double-figure scorers in the win against Bastrop. Layden Farrar and Dakayla Howard each scored nine in the win, while Mackenzie Donaldson ate up the glass with 12 rebounds.
“We had about 56 rebounds as a team (against Bastrop),” Guimbellot said. “We did a great job rebounding the basketball.”
The No, 7 Lady Tigers (4A) will look to remain hot against a No. 7 West Monroe (5A) team that’s climbing the rankings after taking down No. 3 Ouachita last Friday. Neville will host West Monroe for a 6 p.m. tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.