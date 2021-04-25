Sterlington had every opportunity to fold against No. 2 Kaplan in a quarterfinal showdown on the road. And every Sterlington fan likely would have patted the young team on the back and said something to the effect of, “You’ll get ‘em next year.”
And that's not an empty statement for a team that features 10 sophomores.
The future is undoubtedly bright, so the excuses were plentiful for this Sterlington squad to call it a night Saturday. But sometimes motivation can be found in the most earnest moments, like when head coach Jennifer Hickman took her team into the outfield after the Lady Panthers’ third-straight loss to end the regular season. No mind games. Just honesty.
“We have three seniors, one junior and three freshmen to go along with our 10 sophomores, and I told our sophomores that really they were freshmen too since our season was canceled last year,” Hickman said. “So we have a majority of freshmen playing the No. 1 team in 5A, the No. 1 team in 4A and the No. 3 team in 3A. They’re playing some of the top teams in Louisiana, and yeah we’ve gotten beat a couple of times, but ultimately we’ve had a great season. I wanted to make sure they knew they had a great season.”
Perhaps it was the vote of confidence the Lady Panthers needed before starting postseason play because Saturday night the Sterlington softball team clinched a state tournament appearance for the third time under Hickman in the last five years. And at times it seemed improbable.
Despite the (21-11) Lady Panthers being down a run in the final inning and even though Sterlington faced a situation where Kaplan had runners on second and third with no outs in extras, the Lady Panthers wouldn’t give in. Sterlington found the resolve to beat the No. 2 seed, 5-4, in Kaplan’s own backyard to earn that trip down south.
“I don’t know if I have the words to describe what that feeling was like,” Hickman said. “It was the best thing in the world to see them fight and compete so hard like that.”
Down 3-2 in the 7th inning, the Lady Panthers proverbial backs were against the wall. If Emma Brown was going to go down, she was going down swinging. And Brown’s beautifully timed swing produced a solo shot that tied the game and ultimately introduced extras.
“The first pitch almost hit her, and she backed away from it,” Hickman said. “I fussed at her. ‘Stay in there and find a way on!’ The next pitch I didn’t even watch the ball go over the fence. Off the bat, I knew it was gone. I just started fist pumping.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lady Panthers found a way to escape the jaws of defeat as Kaplan had runners on second and third with no outs. Hickman called timeout and gathered her team together. She drew her outfield in to try and prevent a tag situation. Sterlington’s offense had saved the team all year long, but now it was up to the defense to come through. And thanks to another "gutsy" effort from Katie Haynes, the Lady Panthers got it done.
“Katie was absolutely amazing,” Hickman said. “That kid has worked her tail off. She does everything and more. She cried a couple of times in that game. At first, it was anger because we felt like she wasn’t getting the punchouts she earned. That anger just turned into so many emotions throughout the game. You could just see her determination to fight.”
Haynes finished the game with one unearned run (a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth) in nine innings pitched.
In the ninth, the Lady Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with Mallory Stevens’ sacrifice bunt and then added an insurance run on Emily Jester’s RBI single. With runners on the corners with one out, Hickman had to decide what to do with Stevens.
“Mallory is up to bat, and I had the opportunity to lay down the sacrifice the inning prior. But I chickened out,” Hickman said. “At this point, I had my smartest and quickest base runner on third (Hope Tucker). Mal is a great hitter, but she’s also a great bunter. So I knew she could get it down and I could trust Hope to find a way to get safe.”
The celebration started for the Lady Panthers in the bottom frame after Haynes’ strikeout ended the dramatic playoff encounter. Now, the No. 7 Sterlington Lady Panters will turn their attention to No. 3 Jena in the Class 3A semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.
