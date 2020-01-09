Ouachita Christian's Hunter Herring added another postseason honor after earning Offensive Most Valuable Player for Class 1A.
Herring's teammates Will Fitzhugh (DB), Ethan Hogan (LB) and Grant Mashaw joined Herring as first-team selections.
St. Frederick's Will Ellender was also a first-team selection as a punter.
OCS receiver Eli Extine was an honorable mention.
OFFENSE
WR Keon Coleman Opelousas Catholic 6-4 185 Jr.
WR Reginald Johnson Southern Lab 6-2 190 Sr.
TE Dalton Allen Oak Grove 6-3 230 Jr.
OL Grant Mashaw Ouachita Christian 6-1 210 Sr.
OL Cole Pennock Oak Grove 6-2 275 Sr.
OL Nick Hilliard Ascension Catholic 6-2 300 Sr.
OL Reed Lambert Catholic-PC 6-4 240 Sr.
OL Gabe Carlson Gueydan 5-10 204 Sr.
QB Hunter Herring Ouachita Christian 6-4 200 Jr.
RB Ron Craten Oak Grove 5-11 215 Jr.
RB Jai Williams Ascension Catholic 5-11 180 Sr.
RB Matthew Langlois Catholic-PC 6-0 180 Jr.
PK Jared Joubert Oberlin 5-10 155 Sr.
ATH Javier Batiste White Castle 5-11 190 Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Zyron Wilson West St. John 6-2 265 Sr.
DL Donovan Green Opelousas Catholic 6-0 250 Sr.
DL Kenean Caldwell Oak Grove 6-3 315 Sr.
DL Bert Hale Oak Grove 6-4 330 Sr.
LB Andre Leblanc Vermilion Catholic 5-8 185 Sr.
LB Collin Chatman Oberlin 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Ethan Hogan Ouachita Christian 5-10 205 Sr.
LB Jabar Triplett Southern Lab 6-1 215 Sr.
DB Will Fitzhugh Ouachita Christian 5-11 185 Sr.
DB Micah Cifreo Catholic-PC 5-10 170 Sr.
DB Brayden Richard Grand Lake 5-11 195 Sr.
DB Deuce Clement Oak Grove 5-11 180 Jr.
P Will Ellender St. Frederick 5-11 160 Sr.
KR Otis Moore Oak Grove 5-10 165 Sr.
