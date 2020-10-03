The Ouachita Christian Eagles enter 2020 with a target on their back after winning the Div. IV State Championship. So naturally, teams like 3A’s Jena Giants have a contest against the Eagles circled on the calendar.
But OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh had a similar mentality entering last Friday night’s heavily anticipated matchup. The defending state champs had 3A’s Jena well scouted, and Fitzhugh expected to face a state contender on Friday night.
“I told our kids going in that Jena and Oak Grove are the top two teams on the schedule. There’s no doubt,” Fitzhugh said. “That’s why it was such a big game for us.”
Jena proved worthy of that declaration, especially in the second half, but it was OCS that took home a 49-28 victory.
The Eagles got after Jena early with two Hunter Herring touchdown runs in the first quarter. A one-yard scamper followed by a 21-yard run later in the quarter gave the Eagles a 14-0 edge right out of the gate.
“We know he’s going to be that guy for us this year,” Fitzhugh said. “You look at it and 170 yards rushing by a quarterback sticks out, but I don’t think that would be an unusual night for Hunter this year. Last year, in four playoff games, he had about 700 yards rushing.”
Jena responded in the second quarter. A short-yardage touchdown followed by a successful 2-point conversion trimmed the Eagles lead to six.
But if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Herring, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette commit, scored the next two Eagle touchdowns on the ground to give the Giants a 28-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Herring’s fifth touchdown of the game came through the air, as he and Barham White connected on a 20-yard score. That touchdown put the Eagles on top 35-16 before a couple of tipped passes allowed Jena to get back into the game.
“It was 35-21 at one point and we were going down to score again before they intercepted a tipped pass,” Fitzhugh said. “Instead of us going up 42-21, they made it 35-28.”
Jena cashed in on two Herring interceptions with fourth quarter touchdowns to draw within seven points of the Eagles. Jena scored on a 45-yard touchdown and 73-yard touchdown in the second, much to the dismay of the Eagles ball coach.
“The bright spots were defensively, the whole thing about being a successful defense is you have to be great at tackling and do your alignment assignments. And don’t give up the big play,” Fitzhugh said. “Jena’s longest offensive play was 17 yards at halftime, and entering the second half, we gave up about 115 yards. They finished with 360. So the bright spot is we proved we can do it in the first half. But you have to do it every play.”
The third phase came into play for OCS after that 45-yard score. Tristan Wiley returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to put the Eagles back in the driver seat with a 42-28 lead.
“That’s the difference,” Fitzhugh said. “Every season you get to see how kids mature and grow up. Last year, Tristan was a sophomore who was unsure of himself, and he got a taste of some success on the field. He worked all offseason knowing it’s his turn to be a leader. We needed a play and he made it.”
Eagles running back Dillon Dougan added a 5-yard score to end the night.
Herring was 9-of-23 for 107 passing yards, but led the Eagles in rushing with 170 yards on 20 carries. He totaled five touchdowns and accounted for 277 of OCS’ 303 total yards.
Jena was just 6-of-15 on third down against the Eagles but accounted for 360 yards of total offense in the loss.
Up next for the Eagles is a home matchup against Sicily Island on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
