Six different Ouachita Christian players contributed touchdowns as the Eagles clinched the District 2-1A championship outright with a decisive 41-6 victory over Delta Charter in Friday night’s regular season finale at Ferriday.
Winners of eight straight, the Eagles (9-1, 7-0) entered the game at No. 4 in the Division IV power rankings. Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.
OCS was in charge from the get-go against the Storm (3-7, 3-4), who lost their fourth straight.
Hunter Herring threw to Eli Extine for 13 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive on a 13-yard keeper. Samuel Harrell tacked on the convert to make it 7-0 with 8:29 to play in the first quarter.
OCS regained possession just two plays later on Will Fitzhugh’s interception at the Storm 34.
Once again, Extine set the drive in motion with a 13-yard reception. Three plays later, Dillon Dougan ran it in untouched from 13 yards out.
Stops in the backfield by Grant Mashaw and Blake Pender forced Delta Charter into an empty possession on its second series.
Starting from their own 31 after the punt, the Eagles covered 69 yards on just three plays. Herring delivered a 41-yard pass to Extine, and Tristan Wiley took a 20-yard screen pass to the house as OCS expanded its lead to 21-0 with 3:30 to play in the opening period.
Delta Charter crossed midfield for the first time on its ensuing series.
Kade Woods deflected a fourth-and-three pass into the outstretched hands of Ethan Hogan, who went 55 yards the other way for a pick-6 on the first play of the second quarter. It was the second of four interceptions for the Eagles, who went up 27-0.
Delta Charter mounted its first serious threat on its following possession.
On fourth-and-10, Landon Graves stopped Storm quarterback Kavarius Whitehead at the 3, two yards shy of the first down marker.
From there, the Eagles marched 97 yards on seven plays to open up a 34-0 spread late in the first half. Fitzhugh was the workhorse on the drive, accounting for 87 yards on six carries, including a six-yard touchdown.
Starting from their own 32 after a Delta Charter punt, the Eagles needed just one play to get back on the board as Graves sprinted 68 yards to paydirt on a tunnel screen.
Whitehead’s eight-yard run, which finished off a seven-play, 80-yard drive, broke up the shutout. Chandler Harrison caught passes of 22 and 23 yards to set up the touchdown.
OCS unleashed a balanced attack, generating 375 yards of total offense (198 passing, 177 rushing).
Herring completed 9-of-13 passes for 198 yards and two scores while distributing the ball to five different receivers.
Defensively, the Eagles limited the Storm to 25 yards on 30 rushing plays. Woods was a disruptive force with seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for negative yardage, a half-sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Extine matched Woods with seven tackles and caught three passes for 67 yards. Christian Gray had six tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Hogan, Fitzhugh, Wiley and Julian Stephenson contributed interceptions.
Notes: The Eagles have now won 16 district championships. … OCS right tackle Garrett Folds left the game after the first series and did not return. He was replaced in the lineup by Michael Estep.
_____________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
OCS ………………….………. DCS
17 ……… First downs …….. 9
21-177 … Rushes-yards ….. 30-25
198 ……. Yards passing ….. 99
13-9-0 … Passes (A-C-I) …. 12-7-4
0 ……….. Punts-avg. ……… 3-39
1-1 …….. Fumbles-lost …… 1-1
7-65 …… Penalties-yards … 1-10
OCS … 21 13 7 0—41
DCS ….. 0 .. 0 0 6—6
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Hunter Herring 13-run (Samuel Harrell kick), 8:29
OC—Dillon Dougan 13-run (Harrell kick), 6:06
OC—Tristan Wiley 20-run (Harrell kick), 3:30
SECOND QUARTER
OC—Ethan Hogan 55-interception return (kick failed), 11:48
OC—Will Fitzhugh 5-run (Harrell kick), 3:02
THIRD QUARTER
OC—Landon Graves 68-pass from Herring (Harrell kick), 9:53
FOURTH QUARTER
DC—Kavarius Whitehead 8-run (kick failed), 4:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Ouachita Christian: Fitzhugh 6-89-1, Dougan 7-46-1, Herring 2-20-1. Delta Charter: Whitehead 19-48-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Ouachita Christian: Herring 13-9-0-199-2. Delta Charter: Whitehead 17-7-4-99-0.
RECEIVING—Ouachita Christian: Eli Extine 3-67, Graves 2-74-1, Fitzhugh 2-18, Tristan Wiley 1-26-1, Barham White 1-13. Delta Charter: Tre Griffin 4-52, Chandler Harrison 3-47.
