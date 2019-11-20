Back in August, Ouachita Christian and Calvary Baptist met in Ruston for a preseason scrimmage. The stakes will be considerably higher when the fifth-ranked Eagles and fourth-ranked Cavaliers collide Friday night in Shreveport in the Division IV quarterfinals.
“I think it will be a great battle,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh predicted. “They’ve had a great year; we’ve had a great year.”
Coach Fitzhugh is correct on both counts. OCS brings a 10-1 record into the contest, while the Cavaliers sport an unblemished 11-0 mark.
Scouting Calvary
Calvary’s only challenge came during a 37-25 Week 3 victory over Class 5A Byrd. Outscoring the opposition 588-87, the Cavaliers have compiled an average margin of victory of 45.5 points per game.
Quarterback Cade Hart and running back Isaiah Brown are the key components in Calvary’s balanced attack.
Hart has completed 119-of-169 passes for a 70.4 percent completion rate with 2,591 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was intercepted for the first time all season by James Mayronne in the second quarter of last week’s 52-12 first round playoff victory over St. Frederick.
“I saw where Cade Hart just went over 10,000 yards passing for his career,” Fitzhugh said. “Only four or five kids have done that.”
Brown has been equally prolific as an all-around threat.
“Isaiah Brown makes a lot of plays, whether it’s running, catching or on special teams,” coach Fitzhugh said.
Brown’s season numbers include 81 carries for 841 yards and 22 touchdowns, 17 receptions for 460 yards and 10 touchdowns (27.1 yards per catch), and eight kickoff returns for a 63.6-yard average. He broke an 85-yard kickoff return against St. Fred.
Calvary features four wide receivers with 20-plus catches — Mason Woodie (29 receptions, 612 yards, 5 touchdowns), Jordan Wallace (26-445-6), Kyelor Coburn (25-617-10) and Joseph Wilson (21-453-6).
With the offense averaging 53.4 points per game, Calvary’s defense has been overshadowed despite allowing only 7.9 ppg.
“Everybody talks about their offense a lot, but their defense is solid,” Fitzhugh said. “They have two Division I corners, and their defensive line is really good.”
Eric Reed Jr. (23 tackles, 4 forced fumbles) has verbally committed to Ole Miss, while fellow cornerback Tanner Hooker (18 tackles, 2 interceptions) has pledged to Kansas.
Among Calvary’s remaining defensive mainstays are end Denham Smith (38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7 sacks), linebacker Dustin Lang (43 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks), strong safety Jeremiah Brown (27 tackles, 4 INTs) and free safety Cameron Thomas (55 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 INTs).
Scouting OCS
OCS has put up some gaudy numbers in its own right. Averaging 44.2 ppg, the Eagles have outscored their foes by a collective margin of 486-126.
“Hunter Herring and our offensive line have been playing well,” coach Fitzhugh said. “We need to keep clicking on all cylinders offensively.”
Herring has connected on 82-of-160 passes for 1,330 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing only three picks. The junior ULM baseball commit has also rushed 68 times for 552 yards and 13 scores.
Will Fitzhugh (84 carries, 758 yards, 8 TDs) and Dillon Dougan (64-629-12) form a solid backfield tandem.
Herring’s primary targets are Tristan Wiley (25 receptions, 549 yards, 6 TDs), Eli Extine (24-311-4) and Will Fitzhugh (23-419-8).
OCS has thrived on causing turnovers while protecting the football. It has all added up to a plus-27 turnover margin with 34 takeaways and only seven giveaways.
“Our defense has been able to create turnovers all year,” coach Fitzhugh said. “This is going to be one of those ballgames where turnovers, penalties and special teams make a difference.”
Helping set the tone for the Eagles defensively are linebackers Kade Woods (38 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 forced fumbles) and Grant Mashaw (62 tackles, 12 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 FF), cornerback Landon Graves (20 tackles, 4 interceptions) and strong safety Aidan Ham (43 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FF).
Next Week
Looking ahead to the semifinals, the OCS-Calvary winner will be matched against the No. 8 Metairie Park Country Day-No. 1 Vermilion Catholic victor.
________________________________________
STARTING LINEUPS
OCS Offense
LT—Grant Mashaw
LG—Casey Cobb
C—Andy Weatherford
RG—James David Miller
RT—Garrett Folds
SE—Tristan Wiley
SE—Will Fitzhugh
FL—Eli Extine
QB—Hunter Herring
FB—Van David Matherne
RB—Dillon Dougan
OCS Defense
DE—Christopher Holyfield
NG—Jacob Ogden
DE—Christian Gray
LB—Grant Mashaw
LB—Jon Thomas Dixon
LB—Ethan Hogan
SS—Aidan Ham
SS—Kade Woods
CB—Landon Graves
CB—Eli Extine
FS—Will Fitzhugh
OCS Special Teams
K—Samuel Harrell
P—Landon Graves
RS—Will Fitzhugh
DS—John Daniel Thomas
H—Walker Morris
Calvary Baptist Offense
TE—Jordan Wallace
LT—Drake Roten
LG—Luke Edgell
C—Parker Malone
RG—Landon Mayeus
RT—Eli Chism
WR—Mason Woodie
WR—Kyelor Coburn
QB—Kade Hart
RB—Joseph Wilson
RB—Isaiah Brown
Calvary Baptist Defense
DE—Denham Smith
NG—Clifton Mosley
DE—Adrian Rodriguez
LB—Landon Mayeux
LB—Dustin Lang
LB—Trey Kelly
LB—Cameron Thomas
CB—Tanner Hooker
CB—Eric Reed Jr.
SS—Kobe Byrd
FS—Jeremiah Brown
Calvary Baptist Specialists
K—Cade Clement/Thomas Murray
P—Jordan Wallace
KR—Isaiah Brown
PR--Cameron Thomas
