Jackie Wallace doesn’t have a lot to say, but that’s okay. On the field, Carroll’s senior defensive end speaks loudly through his actions.
Whether it’s picking up a fumble for a scoop and score, sacking the quarterback or keeping containment on the edge, the 5-11, 189-pounder has been a catalyst in the Carroll’s resurgence this season. When the Bulldogs have needed a big defensive play this season, Wallace has shown an uncanny ability to deliver.
It’s not like Wallace has had a couple of good games here and there. He has shown up to play game in and game out.
“Jackie has been real consistent all season,” Carroll coach Alex Washington said. “The thing about Jackie is he’s so strong for his size. He’s been making plays for us all year.”
After sitting out his sophomore year, Wallace displayed flashes of his potential last season, but 2019 has been different.
“I made up my mind that I was going to go hard on every play this year because I didn’t do that last year,” Wallace said. “That was something I really focused on in the spring.”
Building on the solid spring, Wallace continued to work tirelessly into the summer.
“I worked harder over the summer than I have ever worked,” Wallace said. “I was more committed over the summer. This is my last year, so I knew I had to show up.”
For lagniappe, Wallace has also developed into a reliable kicker and punter. He has been consistent on PATs, and has also kicked a couple of field goals. Last week against Wossman, he got off a 52-yard punt, which was downed at the 1, and booted a 30-yard field goal.
“I worked on my kicking over the summer and have continued to work on it during the season,” Wallace said. “Putting in the extra reps helped me get better.”
Wallace’s play has helped the Bulldogs bounce back from a 2-8 campaign. Carroll enters the stretch run with a 5-2 record, including a 2-0 District 2-3A mark. Wallace, of course, hasn’t been solely responsible for Carroll’s turnaround.
“We knew we were better than 2-8, but we knew it could happen again if we didn’t put the work in over the summer,” Wallace said. “By the time practice started, we were so far ahead of where we were last year because we did what we needed to do over the summer. We were able to concentrate on football instead of having to catch up on our strength and conditioning.”
As could be expected, the productive summer has carried over into the fall.
“We’re more disciplined this year. We aren’t getting as many penalties as we used to,” Wallace said. “We have some new coaches, who have helped us.”
While the offense has had its ups and downs, defense has been a constant for the Bulldogs.
“We play hard, we play fast, and we know our assignments,” Wallace said. “Our communication has been a lot better on defense this year.”
Wallace says the Bulldogs’ success has created excitement among the student body.
“Everybody has always been into basketball, but they are more into us since we’re winning now,” Wallace said.
Wins over longtime rivals Richwood (25-15) and Wossman (29-8) last week have the Bulldogs in the hunt for their first district championship since 2016. This marks the first time the Bulldogs have beaten Richwood and Wossman in the same season since 2009.
“Our fans are excited about us beating Wossman and Richwood in the same year, but not as excited as we are as players. It was good to see our fans out on the field celebrating and having fun,” Wallace said in the fieldhouse following Thursday night’s Baby Bayou Classic victory over Wossman. “It’s always good to beat Richwood and Wossman. It’s been a fun year.”
The best could be yet to come.
Carroll will have to earn the district title as it closes out the regular season with a tough two-game stretch at home vs. Union Parish on Friday night, followed by a Thursday, Nov. 7 trip to Sterlington.
“We’re going to work our butts off in practice, play hard and take it week-to-week,” Wallace said. “We’re going to keep doing the same things that have worked for us all year.”
Grinding has brought success for Wallace and the Bulldogs all season.
