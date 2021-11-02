History draws near.
Ruston fans have waited for this moment since 1990.
They have fantasized about what it might feel like to finally beat West Monroe again, and come Friday night, they just might experience it. Should Ruston beat West Monroe, it would mark yet another historic feat in a season that’s already featured plenty.
Over the last three decades, the Bearcats have not been able to defeat the Rebels. Not many have. West Monroe has ruled District 2-5A with an iron fist for decades, but a Bearcat victory Friday night would end a streak of district titles that dates all the way back to 1995.
Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh knows better than to overlook a (5-3) West Monroe team some might consider “down." The Rebels lost to Neville for the first time since 1995 before watching a 27-game win streak against the Ouachita Lions perish in double overtime. The sky practically fell for West Monroe fans, but rest assured, the Rebels will travel to Ruston fully intent on keeping a few other streaks alive and well.
“They’re going to come over here ready to play,” Baugh said. “I know a lot of people may think they’re not very good. But they’re a good football team. They’ll come over here and play well. I promise you.”
Two years in the making
Ruston fans are still bitter about not getting a shot at West Monroe in 2020. West Monroe canceled its final two games of the regular season against Pineville and Ruston due to several Rebel players being sidelined due to contact tracing.
West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth said at the time that one positive case alone sidelined more than 20 players due to the school board’s contact tracing protocol. In other words, the numbers multiply quickly with contact tracing.
Bearcat fans felt confident that last season was the year Ruston would finally end the losing streak to West Monroe, and the tensions rose over those last two weeks of the 2020 regular season.
West Monroe felt insulted that anyone would accuse the Rebels of ducking, while Ruston fans continued to mock the Rebels on a local radio show.
Slight jabs were taken by West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt and Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake about contact tracing and how certain schools were impacted differently than others. On the show, Hunt insinuated Ruston’s contact tracing rules weren’t as strict as the Rebels and other teams in Ouachita Parish, and Baugh, who joined the show just seconds after Hunt, took exception with that.
“I don’t know what film Glenn is looking at,” Baugh retorted last November. “We’ve had our own issues we’ve had to deal with whether it be coronavirus or regular injuries… I ain’t worried about playing West Monroe. I’m worried about winning as many playoff games as we can win, and if they happen to be on the same bracket as we are, that’s just the way it will work.”
The 2020 Class 5A brackets pitted the two rivals on separate sides, and to the dismay of many fans, their paths never crossed in the postseason. The Bearcats lost to Destrehan, 6-0, in the quarterfinals, and West Monroe fell to Alexandria Senior High, 31-17, in the semifinals.
Two years later, both sidelines are ready for a matchup that’s ballooned into this highly anticipated showdown. And the best part? There’s no more talk about contact tracing or anything coronavirus related attached to it.
“I’m just so glad we don’t have those same storylines from a year ago,” Hunt said. “Being able to have all your kids there for a physical game, I’m excited about it.”
As the matchup inches closer, Baugh feels a sense of relief. As the weeks transform to days and the days to hours, he no longer has to give the ol’ “one game at a time” speech to his club. It’s here, and he’s ready to set the Bearcats loose.
“Everybody has been wanting to talk about this game the last few weeks,” Baugh said. “Really, honestly, they’ve been talking about it since last year whenever the ballgame got canceled. Ain’t going to be no excuses now. It’s here. We just need to do our job.”
Dominant Bearcats
Ruston enters this matchup with an eight-game win streak. After suffering a loss to Neville in the season opener, Ruston has ripped off eight straight victories. The No. 3 Bearcats have averaged 42.3 points per game and have given up 20.1 points per contest.
Ruston tailback Dyson Fields entered last Friday night as the third leading rusher in the state with 1,437 yards and 22 touchdowns on 185 carries. But Fields did not play against the West Ouachita Chiefs last Thursday night, as he nursed an injury.
Baugh said he expected all hands to be on deck Friday night.
The Bearcats hold double-digit wins against St. Thomas More, Oxford (6-3 Mississippi team) and Alexandria this season.
West Monroe possesses a win against Alexandria, as well. Should the Rebels knock off the Bearcats , West Monroe, Ouachita and Ruston would all share the district title, assuming Ouachita defeats a three-win Pineville team in Week 10.
If Ruston beats the Rebels, the Bearcats will claim solo possession of the District 2-5A crown.
It all goes down in Ruston at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ruston 38, West Ouachita 7
The Bearcats got off to a slow start against West Ouachita Thursday night with back-to-back turnovers to start the game, but that didn’t stop the Ruston from making another statement in District 2-5A.
Ruston’s one-two punch of Fields and fullback Devian Wilson combined for 355 yards and six touchdowns against Ouachita two weeks ago, but they did not play against the Chiefs Thursday night. Without their starting backfield, perhaps Baugh should have expected the slow start.
“I hoped we’d played better in the first quarter, but any time you take your starting backfield out and a starting offensive linemen, the continuity of your offense is not going to be good,” Baugh said. “Maybe my expectations were a little bit too high. I would imagine the kids around here would completely agree. But once we settled in offensively, I think we did some really good things with some young kids.”
Ruston’s defense stepped up, though, as B.J. Green recorded a clutch interception in the end zone after the Chiefs entered the red zone.
West Ouachita’s Luke Jones snatched two interceptions against the Bearcats.
The Bearcats showcased their versatility in the backfield. The first score of the night belonged to freshman running back Jordan Hayes, and Lajaveon Ellis broke loose on a 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to kick-start the Bearcats offense.
The Bearcats outgained the Chiefs, 490 to 176, in total yards. Hayes led the team with 147 yards and two scores on 14 carries.
After Brady Beason’s 23-yard field goal, Jaden Osborne’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Willis put the Bearcats up 24-0 at the half.
Antonio Ford scored the lone touchdown for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. Ford rushed for 79 yards on 25 carries in the loss.
