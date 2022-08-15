Ask Chauncey Lee what West Monroe's motto is in 2022, and the senior linebacker has a one-word answer: “win.”
If that requires Lee to play both sides of the ball in 2022, so be it. It's possible Lee could completely abandon the linebacker position that earned him All-State honors after a team-leading 141 tackles in 2021 too, but regardless the ask, Lee is willing to do whatever it takes to get the coveted “W.”
“I expect to play running back and linebacker this year. I like both of them,” Lee said. “I just like football period. I can play either one.”
Lee wouldn’t ditch linebacker unless it was an absolute necessity. The same goes for the coaching staff.
The coaches love what Lee brings to the running back position, which was showcased in an overtime playoff win against Northshore. Lee rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the 37-30 opening round victory last year.
There’s also precedent for switching a dominant defender to the offensive side of the football. Just last year defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant became the focus of the offense and led the Rebels in rushing with his sudden burst. Because West Monroe finds itself with another immediate need in the backfield, Lee’s services might be utilized more on the offensive side, especially early on.
As such, it's fitting Lee’s favorite players to watch are Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Devin White. He can relate to the body types of both players, sure, but he’s also tenacious and quick with his feet like both professional players.
Lee is also game for whatever the coaching staff needs from him, which makes him an unquestioned leader on this squad.
“I wish I had a dozen like him,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said.
It’s a shame college coaches don’t echo that sentiment. Lee, the 5’9”, 190-pound senior, doesn’t pass the “eye test” as a next-level prospect. But anyone paying attention to high school football can say with certainty that Lee is one of the best in Northeast Louisiana.
“As far as a linebacker, he doesn’t pass the eye test, but he’s a football player,” Arledge said. “There are billions of great high school football players that don’t get to play at the collegiate level because they don’t pass that eye test. Every now and then one or two will slip through, like a Jacob Adams at Louisiana Tech. But (Lee) is a great football player. He’ll certainly be one that carries the load for us.”
Perhaps Lee will end up on a similar path with the Bulldogs down the road. For now, it’s all about preparing for his final season with the Rebels, though. And if anything, the lack of recruiting buzz that Lee has generated in his high school career has motivated him.
“It’s all good,” Lee said. “What’s going to happen will happen. I can’t control that. It just makes me go harder when I go against the 5-star athletes.”
Lee will get to play against his fair share again in Class 5A. Furthermore, Lee and his teammates have never been more motivated to plant the flag atop of the District 2-5A mountain. Following last year’s tie with Ouachita and Ruston in the district, Lee and his teammates are looking to “bounce back” after a 4-1 district campaign.
And the Rebels are looking to establish their dominance in Northeast Louisiana again after dropping games to Neville and Ouachita for the first time since the ‘90s.
“We won’t lose anymore,” Lee said. “One got away from us. We were mad when we got that news that we weren’t playing Neville this year too. We’re working hard right now. We don’t want to experience last year again.”
