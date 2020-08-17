Antonio Hollins is committed to the program.
And if Tank Washington was going to rebuild the Carroll Bulldog program, he was going to need building blocks like his senior quarterback, who was bought in from day one.
“That was really one of the reasons why we switched him to quarterback,” Washington said.
Two years ago Carroll suffered an injury to its starting quarterback that forced Hollins to play in the midst of a 2-8 season. And while the Bulldogs took their lumps over the course of the season, they at least found an answer at quarterback for the following year.
“I was just a wide receiver,” Hollins said. “I had played quarterback growing up, but I played receiver as a freshman and was the second-string quarterback my sophomore year. They got a chance to see what I could do at quarterback and decided to keep me there.”
Hollins entered his junior year as the starting quarterback, and he led Carroll to a 6-4 (3-1) record. The Bulldogs began the season with a 42-18 victory against Booker T. Washington followed by a 42-0 shutout win over Madison. All of a sudden, the Bulldogs matched their win total in the first two weeks of the season. The turnaround was on track.
“That first game I was so nervous,” Hollins said. “It was a big role. But I went all out and then I got comfortable. Me knowing that I’m the quarterback and people talking about the turnaround we had, that made me feel good.”
Carroll made its biggest splash in district play. The Bulldogs began District 2-3A action with a 25-14 victory against Richwood before picking up back-to-back wins against Wossman and Union Parish. That set up a season finale, winner-take-all matchup against Sterlington. The Panthers, however, kept their undefeated district streak in tact and beat the Bulldogs 28-0.
Though the Bulldogs came up short of a district title, the immediate results for the work put in certainly benefits Carroll’s coaching staff this offseason.
“It’s brought our spirit up,” Hollins said.
Last season, Hollins passed for 1,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 625 yards and seven touchdowns. Hollins put himself in position by doing a lot of the small things well, Washington said. But he also added a dynamic to the position that bailed the Bulldogs out of rough spots.
“He did the small things and stepped in and did some things that we asked him to do,” Washington said. “He helped bail us out of some bad situations too. He’s four years in the program now, and he’s helped us along the way.”
Hollins, who has a 3.7 GPA, knows he’ll play wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. The problem is his position switch last season, combined with the limitations imposed by the pandemic, has made the recruiting process difficult for the 5’9”, 160-pound athlete. Washington isn’t sweating it, though. He believes his quarterback will put enough big plays with his feet on tape that he’ll have options after the season.
And if Carroll is going to make waves this season, Hollins will have to make plenty of said plays. The Bulldogs lost most of its starters on offense and defense, so veterans like Hollins will have to carry the load. That’s just fine for Carroll’s signal-caller.
“We’re looking for him to bring that leadership this year,” Washington said. “We’ll be young on the line, but we figure he’ll be able to handle (that challenge).”
