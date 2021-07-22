There's a good news, bad news element to the Carroll Bulldogs football team this season.
You want the good news first? Well, the Bulldogs are fairly experienced up front on both sides of the ball. Carroll returns starters on both sides of the line, and will rely heavily on the running game early on as young skill players are sure to experience growing pains.
Now for the bad news... Well, that's just it. Besides a few experienced starters returning like star running back Amareya Greeley and star receiver Demardrick Blunt, Carroll will have fresh faces galore occupying the skill positions. That includes the back end on defense.
That's why Aneus Roberts' importance to this 2021 Carroll Bulldog team can't be overstated, as he'll be a three-year starter this fall.
"He knows where to line up first and foremost," Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. "He's ball savvy. Wherever the ball is, he's going to be there and make the tackle or make the play. he does a good job of leading that group."
Roberts understands his role. It expands beyond just lining up in the right position and making plays. He's got that part down. His most important task this year is to try and help the inexperienced players surrounding him in the secondary.
"I have to lead the younger guys. I know that's my responsibility," Roberts said.
As for what specific position Roberts will play, that may vary. His versatility means he could affect the game in various ways this fall.
"He goes between free and strong safety depending on the package. But he can play both," Washington said.
Roberts looks up to players like Tyrann Mathieu because of his innate ball skills and tackling ability. He hopes he mirrors a high school version of that in 2021.
And for Carroll to be back in the hunt in District 2-3A, he knows this team will have to sustain growing pains and come together. Because at the end of the day, he knows that's what it takes to be elite in a district that's been ruled by Sterlington and Union as of late.
"They are all together," Roberts said. "We have to fully come together. We're going to get there by Week 1. We'll be together like them."
