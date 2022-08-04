Matthew Fobbs-White wanted to be Neville’s next No. 7.
Following the tradition of special players that have worn the number recently like Jaiden Cole and Griffin Hebert, Fobbs-White felt he was suited to wear the uniform that meant so much to him and the Neville program.
“The No. 7 represents perfect balance,” Fobbs-White said. “I feel as if I’m a balanced player. I know there are way more things I have to work on to get to the next level. I’m not too big headed, but that’s the goal I have for myself too. To have perfect balance.”
There was only one problem, though. Fobbs-White isn’t a skill player. He’s a defensive lineman. And Neville has so many skill players and few skill numbers that Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill and his staff cracked down on defensive linemen wearing single digits.
“The last couple of years we haven’t had 100 kids. Well, we’re pushing 100 now,” Tannehill said. “Skill numbers are few and far between. Being that Fobbs does everything he’s supposed to do, he and (fellow defensive lineman) D’Angelo Woods came and asked me if they could be No. 7 and No. 8.”
The request didn’t go as planned, not initially at least.
“They gave me the cold shoulder,” Fobbs-White recalled.
Tannehill thought about it a little more after Fobbs-White made his initial request after the 2021 season. He came back to Neville’s 6’3”, 235-pound edge rusher with a solution.
“I said, ‘Tell you what… You write me a letter letting me know why I should let you wear the number,’” Tannehill said. “So Fobbs and Woods each went and wrote letters, and both of them were remarkable. The meaning of it, and the way they phrased everything that we do as a team. They just brought it out. And I showed it to Coach (Mike) Collins, and he was like, ‘Dang, that’s a good letter.’”
Now donning the No. 7 for the Neville Tigers, Fobbs-White is hoping to continue to elevate his game to new heights, which would be par for the course in his career. When he was a sophomore, he consistently improved his stature and speed to the point he was undeniable.
“Week 7 or Week 8, I walked down there to the defensive coaches, and I said, ‘Guys, I don’t know what we got to have to play, but that dude can play,’” Tannehill said. “And then he started to play, and of course, last year he had a great year.”
Fobbs-White led the team with 16 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 2021. He also had four sacks.
Going 110% every day earned Fobbs-White a chance to play two years ago, and he’s been an impact player ever since for Neville.
“That just lets me know that my hard work was paying off,” Fobbs-White said. “Now wearing the No. 7, I know there is an image to it. You have to watch what you do. Underclassmen are watching you. You have to step up your game in order for them to follow your example.”
Baylor and Oklahoma State have recruited the 3-star edge rusher heavily this offseason. The Tigers have featured future NFL players on the defensive line for several years now with the likes of Justin Ellis, Courtney Wallace, Rashard Lawrence and now Phidarian Mathis. Enyce Sledge graduated after last season and joined the Auburn Tigers, where he hopes to carve his own path to the pros. Now the Tigers have yet another defensive lineman leading a talented group, and Fobbs-White aims to lead well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.