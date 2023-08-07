Reflecting on the 2022 season, Neville Tiger players and coaches felt the team was a far better squad by the end of the football season compared to the beginning. That’s what every team strives for — to get better over the course of the season and to be peaking in the playoffs. Despite falling to No. 10 Westgate in the quarterfinals, senior wide receiver Bradley Hanlon felt like the team showed a natural progression that’s only continued through the offseason.
IMPACT PLAYER: Hanlon brings steady hands to Neville receiving corps
Jake Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rhodes takes over at Tensas Academy
- Murder, suicide committed in Clayton
- IMPACT PLAYER: Doyle to wear No. 0 for Lions
- IMPACT PLAYER: West Ouachita ready to ride in style with Cadillac
- CommUNITY gathers to pray for Watson
- West Monroe plans to expand tax district
- Call it a twofer
- Smith looks to lead Trojans back to the top
- Landers to resign as Carroll football coach
- Obituaries - August 2, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Reflecting on the 2022 season, Neville Tiger players and coaches felt the team was a far bet… Read moreIMPACT PLAYER: Hanlon brings steady hands to Neville receiving corps
In his dream of the statue in Daniel 2, King Nebuchadnezzar sees a statue of gold and silver… Read moreNo waiting for kingdom of God
- By Gary Andrews gary@gadevotionals.com
By Gary Andrews Read moreSeeking God in all that we do
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCommunity Shield and USA-Sweden picks on a soccer Sunday: Best Bets for August 6
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAstros-Yankees money line pick and a Watford-QPR play: Best Bets for August 5
The city of West Monroe is seeking the public’s assistance in the future of the historic McC… Read moreMosquitos infected with West Nile virus increasing
- Judy Bennett
I love the old hymns. I can’t sing, and I have told my husband that when I get to Heaven, I’… Read moreHymns appeal to modern seekers
- Staff Report
Ashley Ellis announced last week that she does not plan to seek re-election as a member of t… Read moreAshley Ellis to not seek re-election to BESE
Discover Monroe-West Monroe announced Monday that Christmas on the River is undergoing a reb… Read moreChristmas on the River updates brand
Miss University of Louisiana Monroe 2023 Leslie Hobgood finished in the top three of the Mis… Read moreMiss ULM finishes in top 3 at Miss Louisiana competition
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The AFC South appears weak compared to the AFC East and AFC North, but there are still sever… Read moreAFC South 2023 fantasy football preview: See top targets and sleepers
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Seattle Seahawks. Each Tuesday, W… Read moreSeattle Seahawks preview 2023: Over or under 9 wins? Chances to claim NFC West title?
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTwo Marlins-Rangers plays, Women's World Cup spread pick: Best Bets for August 4
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTwo value plays in Astros at Yankees, Twins at Cardinals: Best Bets for August 3
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the San Francisco 49ers. Each Tuesday… Read moreSan Francisco 49ers preview 2023: Over or under 10.5 wins? Chances to claim NFC West title?
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The AFC North appears to be loaded with talent much like the AFC East, giving us another fun… Read moreAFC North fantasy football preview: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson headline stacked division
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has reached the knockout rounds. The field has been cut in h… Read moreThe United States is no longer the favorite to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Three Monroe schools took part in a suit against the LHSAA in hopes of overturning the curre… Read moreMonroe schools listed in suit against LHSAA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.