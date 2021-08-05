It’s not uncommon for West Monroe football players to look like future college players in a high school uniform.
Actually it would be more unusual to roam the West Monroe sidelines without finding a player or two that have “next level” written all over them. The Rebels have many of those players heading into the 2021 football season with Brock Harvey, a 6’4”, 250-pound stud defensive end, standing out among the pack.
And if you are among those who did not get out to a football game last season thanks to COVID-19, just know the rising senior made a habit of living in opponent’s backfields with 39 total tackles, 10 quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks.
And if you listen to the coaching staff this summer, it seems like Harvey has only gotten better.
“I saw Brock do things this spring that I haven’t seen from a defensive end before,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “The kid can play.”
Harvey gave Hunt and the West Monroe offensive line fits throughout the offseason, which should be a good thing for the Rebels down the road, especially with Harvey hungrier than ever before after last year’s semifinal loss to Alexandria Senior High.
“After last year, we want revenge,” Harvey said. “Our defense is completely different this year. I think we’ll go all the way.”
The defense returns studs at every level. Division-I bound studs Rayshawn Pleasant and Jadais Richard occupy the secondary, last year’s leading tackler Chauncey Lee returns at linebacker and Harvey serves as the team’s anchor on the defensive line.
After attending a camp at ULM, Harvey started to carve out a name for himself in the recruiting ranks, earning an offer from Nicholls State University.
Harvey is currently the No. 24 recruit on DandyDon.com’s Top 2020 Louisiana Prospects. West Monroe’s senior defensive end believes he’s helped vault himself up the recruiting boards with his play as a light defensive end.
“My main goal was to gain weight, and I think that’s helped tremendously,” Harvey said. “I’ve gained 15 pounds. It was all mostly just hard word and dedication. It took a lot to get to where I am right now.”
It was always understood what it took to take his game to the next level. West Monroe football runs deep in the Harvey bloodline, so no surprises here.
Before Brock there was Colton Harvey, who donned the same No. 34 that Brock Harvey does today.
Colton Harvey scored on one of the most improbable plays in Rebel history. McGill-Toolen ran a play with the lead and the Rebels out of timeouts with only a minute and change remaining in the 2018 Battle on the Border. After handing the ball off on a jet sweep, West Monroe defensive lineman Ethan Swanner got two hands on the ball and ripped. In one smooth motion, the ball flew out of the hands of the McGill-Toolen running back and into the paws of Rebel defender Colton Harvey. Without hesitation, Colton Harvey accelerated all the way to the end zone to tie the game, 24-24.
And before Brock and Colton, there was Mike Harvey, who also wore No. 34.
“My father was a Rebel,” said Brock Harvey, who is a man of few words. “He taught me a lot about the program I love.”
Like his father and brother, Brock Harvey is hoping to leave his mark on the West Monroe football program.
