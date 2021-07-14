In a game where West Monroe picked up its 27th consecutive win against Ouachita — a 23-14 home victory in 2020 — Jaylen Kincaid delivered a game-tying play that rendered gasps from the West Monroe faithful.
With a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, West Monroe quarterback Lane Little tried to hit tight end Rylan Green for a touchdown pass that would have put the Rebels up by two scores. Instead, Kincaid jumped in front of Green at the last split second and took an interception 95 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
As he enters his senior season with the Lions, Kincaid is hopeful that was a taste of what’s to come in 2021.
“Personally, I just want to be the best that I can,” Kincaid said. “It’s really not about me. I want to do the best I can to make us go on a long run in the playoffs. I do want to break the record again for longest interception return, though.”
It’s never a bad thing when personal and team goals mix, and new head coach Todd Garvin certainly likes what he’s seen and heard from Kincaid so far. Taking over a new program, Garvin was looking for players who he could count on to lead the Lions to better and brighter days after a 1-5 campaign last year. He didn’t have to look far to find Kincaid.
“It helps when your best players are your best leaders,” Garvin said. “You’ve got something special when that happens. Being in this for 14 years, I’ve seen both sides of it. Your best players can either bring your team up with their leadership or they can bring the team down. (Kincaid) is a leader.”
Ouachita’s All-Parish defensive back, who finished last season with two interceptions, is part of a unit that Garvin believes could be the team’s biggest strength. With fellow returners like Jeremy Nelson, Chunky Lewis and Dontae Kerry occupying space on the back end again, Ouachita will count on the Lions defensive backfield to set the tone.
“The first snap of the game we have to hit them hard and let them know we’re not taking it under the chin,” Kincaid said. “We have to go full force with 110% effort.”
Count Garvin among those who enjoy that line of thinking.
“We talked about where we’re best at, and I told you on the back end. That’s why,” Garvin said. “We have guys like that on our football team that have high character and want to get after it.”
The 6'0", 175-pound defensive back is offering his services to the offense too.
“Wherever they need me… I want to play both sides of the ball,” Kincaid said. “But wherever they need me mainly, I’ll do my job there.”
Coaches didn’t have to worry about Kincaid’s drive this season, especially after the Lions suffered from constant game cancellations and the aftereffects of contact tracing. Kincaid wants to shake back and hopefully bring some momentum over from a track team that has had recent first-place finishes in the state tournament.
“I think what you’ve seen us do in the track program has really effected us because we go right into the football program knowing we can compete against some of the best athletes in the state,” Kincaid said.
Kincaid, who is still looking for offers and is the No. 82 Top Prospect from Louisiana according to Dandy Don, is among a few seniors who lead a group chat between players to inspire and motivate the younger players to put in the hard work this summer. Entering his final year after having some of his junior year taken away thanks to the COVID-19 protocols in place, Kincaid isn’t taking his last ride in a Ouachita uniform for granted.
“If you don’t show up for workouts, we let you know in the group chat that day,” Kincaid said. “You have to sacrifice your body if you want to play football at this level.”
