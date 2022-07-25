Steven Fitzhugh has a feeling.
Call it intuition, if you will, for the OCS head coach that has his own name engrained in the turf on campus. But something deep down tells him that Broc Hogan is going to breakout in 2022.
“I think people will look at Broc this year and say, ‘Where did this kid come from?’” Fitzhugh said.
Hogan, a 6’3” senior wide receiver for the Eagles, enters the 2022 season with a wave of momentum behind him. He came on strong in track, running an 11.5 in the 100m and 23.1 in the 200m while anchoring the 4x200 relay team that finished second in state.
“I feel like track gave him more confidence, and you’ve already seen it in the summer,” Fitzhugh said. “You go and watch some of these 7-on-7s, and you go, ‘This is the best player on the field.’ He is a tall, strong, fast receiver. I feel like he will get some college offers. With it being so late in the game, he’s probably not going to get the D1s, but there’s no doubt he can play. I have that much confidence in him.”
So why is Hogan’s football potential just beginning to surface? Well, Fitzhugh believes you can track that back to a broken ankle he suffered his sophomore season.
Hogan worked himself into a position to start in 2020, but he broke his ankle during warmups prior to the Eagles’ 34-14 playoff win against Metairie Park Country Day.
“He did not fully get cleared until August last year,” Fitzhugh said. “So he didn’t do any 7-on-7s with us last summer. I feel like he was still tentative some, and still finding his way around last year.”
Hogan was third on the team in receiving with 14 catches for 173 yards and two scores.
Fitzhugh isn’t the only one expecting those numbers to see a rapid increase. Hogan has been putting in the time this offseason to ensure he and his teammates can make up for Air Force signee Tristan Wiley’s absence at receiver.
“There will be doubters every year, but we’ve got guys stepping up,” Hogan said. “Me, Tate (Hamby) and Mason (Owens) are ready.”
Hogan will have a familiar quarterback delivering the ball, as Landon Graves returns as the team’s signal-caller. As a senior, Graves has a 15-1 record as the team’s starting quarterback.
Look for the Graves-Hogan connection to be familiar sight on the gridiron this fall.
“We’re best friends on and off the field for sure,” Hogan said. “We’ve known each other since the fifth grade.”
The Eagles have been to the state championship game the last three consecutive seasons. But Wiley's graduation along with massive losses to what Fitzhugh routinely called the most experienced offensive line he’s ever had have some wondering whether or not OCS takes a step back in 2022. And that doubt fuels players like Hogan.
“People will doubt us, but we’re staying hungry and working hard,” Hogan said.
