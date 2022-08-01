Difficult times reveal character.
Todd Garvin is a strong believer in this, and that’s why Kendrick Cooley’s injury during the 2021 season generated more trust and respect.
Cooley, who recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks before suffering a season-ending injury against Alexandria Senior High late in the season, had to leave the party before it was over. And that was admittedly tough.
“It was depressing,” said Cooley, whose injury took place in Week 9.
But he never pouted about being relegated to the sidelines with a torn ACL.
“When some kids sustain season-ending injuries, they kind of check out,” Garvin said. “So you don’t ever know where his heart is or if he’ll come back when that happens. Well, he was here every day. As soon as he could get back to school, he was here. He’s done everything right in his rehab. He’s 100% bought in. I consider him a captain, even though we haven’t asked our kids to vote on that yet. He likes that role. He’s going to do well with that role.”
Cooley finished the season with District 2-5A honorable mention status. That’s how much Garvin felt Cooley helped the team during a 9-4 football season that earned the Lions a share of the district title.
Ouachita’s senior defensive end was cleared to come back in the spring and estimated he’d be ready to go at full speed when the season commences. Cooley, who is tall and long but slender, said his quickness and agility is what allows him to have success against big offensive linemen in Class 5A.
“I ain’t the biggest defensive lineman, but I can get the job done with my speed,” Cooley said.
Garvin agrees.
“He has good length, reach and quickness,” Garvin said. “His height and reach is there. His body weight is a little lacking, but he knows how to play at a high level. He’ll hold that edge down. We’re confident in that.”
The Ouachita senior’s favorite player is recently drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux because of the way he manages the position and relies on his instincts and knowledge. Cooley hopes to mirror that in 2022.
And it’ll be needed, as Cooley is one of four players returning to the defensive line with varsity experience. The Lions have to replace a majority of its production on that side of the ball, and that’s why players like Cooley, who actually recorded the second most tackles of any player returning, will be called upon to lead.
That role will be different than other years prior. Ouachita won’t sneak up on anyone after beating West Ouachita, West Monroe, Alexandria and Pineville to finish 4-1 in district play. Ouachita’s one loss in the district came against Ruston in a 56-55 double overtime thriller.
If anything, Ouachita will have a target on its back in 2022, and Cooley is preparing for it.
“Definitely,” Cooley said. “We put on last year, so there’s a lot of people that were watching us. We’ve built the expectations, and we have to continue to do better.”
