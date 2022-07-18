If you ask Richwood head coach Marcuz Yanez to describe Jayleen Butler, he’ll likely give you a four-word answer: “diamond in the rough.”
The 6’0”, 185-pound athlete enters his senior year at Richwood High School after transferring over from Ouachita and sitting out last season. Now that he’s eligible, the Rams are inheriting a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
“He has a hunger right now,” Yanez said. “He has a chip on his shoulder. He knows he has something to prove. He’s hungry to get out there and show and display what he can do. He’s also a vocal leader and leads by example. He’s first in competition drills most of the time. He epitomizes what it means to be a leader at Richwood High School.”
Butler will play receiver, running back and safety for the Rams in 2022, and he projects well as a safety at the next level. The offseason can be deemed a success after Butler garnered his first collegiate offer with Louisiana Christian University.
Between showing out at camps in the summer, Butler has put in the work this offseason to help complete Richwood’s transformation from a 1-9 campaign three seasons ago to a potential winning record in 2022.
“We’ve been working very hard to make this team better,” Butler said. “After the season was over last year, we got straight to it. Everybody started grinding. It’s good vibes over here.”
Butler gave Richwood fans a taste of what he can do in the spring game. Butler returned a pick six against Mangham.
“When he has the ball in his hands, he has a tendency to do some things that are special,” Yanez said. “Some guys break it, and they may go 25 or 30 yards, but if he breaks it, he’s going to the house. He plays free safety and strong safety. He just makes great angles on tackles and is a really good open-field tackler.”
With Butler watching on the sidelines, Richwood made small strides in 2021. In the school’s third season under Yanez, Richwood finished 4-6 in the regular season after beating new district foe Bastrop, 38-0. The Rams earned a playoff berth for the first time under Yanez but Richwood made an early exit after No. 2 Abbeville eliminated the Rams in a 53-22 opening-round contest.
Yanez now hopes the young pups that took their lumps early in their career are now ready to dish out a few receipts in 2022. And Butler just might be the added X-factor that puts Richwood over the top.
“We don’t give up,” Butler said. “This is what keeps us pushing, keeps us going.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
