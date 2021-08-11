Antonio Taylor is serious about being valedictorian.
Don’t let his smooth moves in the open field or lock down ability on defense fool you. This student athlete cares very much about what happens inside the classroom, and wants to be the best version of himself on and off the field.
“He is everything that you could possibly want not just in a football player but also as a student athlete,” Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. “He has a 4.0 GPA. He’s battling. He’s such a competitor. There’s this one girl that’s got him by a couple points to be valedictorian, and he ain’t happy about it. He’s going to compete to try to be the valedictorian of his class.”
Asking Taylor about being behind a classmate is a lot like asking an athlete how it feels to come in second. And he’s blunt about it.
“These girls really want to take me down, man,” said Taylor, laughing.
Richwood’s 6’1”, 160-pound receiver and defensive back wasn’t always studious. Back when he was in eighth grade, Taylor sat back and watched his classmates receive awards for their work inside the classroom. It made him think, “Why not me?”
“I just thought, ‘Man, I want that too,’” Taylor said. “I started studying more at night and reading more and the progress came.”
Now Taylor has put himself in an excellent position to go to earn either an academic or athletic scholarship. And that was no easy feat.
“Sports-wise whatever college gives me a good choice, it might depend on my major,” Taylor said. “To be honest, I want to focus on football and keep doing football. I will take a scholarship when it comes to football, but I will also take an academic one too because I can take both of them. I wanted to put myself in that position.”
Taylor’s enviable position allows him not to stress on his future as much. His focus right now is on getting better as a football player for what he hopes will be a much more promising season than last year’s 0-5 campaign. A season that was tampered with quite a bit has led to a difficult offseason that now sees Richwood field 35 players.
That means players like Taylor will have to play both sides of the ball, but Richwood’s senior is up for the challenge.
“We have to be in shape,” Taylor said. “Playing both sides requires a lot of stamina, so we’re working hard.”
Taylor prefers the offensive side of the ball but will float around the secondary at cornerback and safety. Yanez and his coaching staff will look to spell him every chance they get.
Despite the low numbers, the expectations remain high at Richwood. In fact, Taylor wants to go right at the elite of the district.
“I want to make it to the playoffs and beat everybody in our district,” Taylor said. “I want to get that Richwood spirit back in our school and get the name ‘Richwood’ spoken more.”
Yanez projected Taylor runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and could see him playing defensive back on a college campus next season.
That’s down the road, though. For now, Taylor is focused on bringing school pride back to Richwood on the field and inside the classroom.
